Is Massachusetts ripping off out-of-state visitors?

By Chuck Woodbury

I just returned from three weeks on the East Coast, most of the time in Massachusetts. Gail and I left our motorhome at home this trip.

As I almost always do when I’m in Massachusetts I walked around Walden Pond, where Henry David Thoreau wrote “Walden,” the classic book that celebrates living a simple life. I always stop at the site of his cabin, hoping to soak up a little inspiration.

But this trip, I was horrified when I arrived at Walden Pond, which is part of the Massachusetts state park system. The entry fee per car is $8 for state residents, but if you arrive with out-of-state license plates, like I did, it’s $30! That’s almost four times as much. I was horrified! Walden Pond is a national treasure. To charge me $30 just to enter because I am from another state is robbery. The fee seemed punitive to me.

I asked members of our RV Travel Facebook group to comment. One woman told me to check out the rates at Massachusetts campgrounds. “Check out Salisbury State Park camping. During the pandemic, residents paid $25ish/night, non residents $100+,” she wrote. I checked, and the rate to camp now is $22 per night for residents and $70 for out-of-state visitors.

Here are a few of the more than 100 comments from the Facebook post. What surprised me was how many people thought the significantly higher admission price was justified.

A few comments:

• “Idaho now charges out-of-staters twice the price for state park camping. This was done because residents were having trouble getting sites in the parks. I don’t like it, but I understand.”

• “Residents of Massachusetts pay state taxes and part of those taxes go to the maintenance of the state parks. I think it’s only fair that out-of-state travelers pay more.”

• “I used to live in Rhode Island and out-of-state visitors were charged more, but it was only a couple dollars, not three times.”

• “For context, I live just over the border in Vermont and have lived in Massachusetts for a couple of decades. To add insult to injury, Massachusetts does not allow purchase of a season pass (even at a jacked rate) to out-of-staters. Vermont has only a moderate increase for non VT residents. The disparity is striking to me. A ranger at Mohawk Trail State Forest in MA told me that the legislature makes these ridiculous decisions with little care. As a Vermont resident now, I literally wait until the parks close for the season to use them, but there’s no way I’m capitulating to their ridiculous price structure.”

• “A good way to keep tourism down. I would never visit any of their parks.”

• “A lot of places do that. It’s not an increased charge for non-residents as much as it’s a discount for the residents who pay taxes. Our city does that with the parks and recreation fees, for example. Some cities are considering a non-local fee for road use. Not sure how that would work, but they sure talk about it a lot.”

• “I’m super happy to pay more when as a visitor in another state. I know their residents pay taxes I don’t pay for their community, and I am glad to do my part. I lived in Florida for a long time and wished they would have done this when I was there!”

• “Most states charge more because when they come to your state they get charged more.”

• “Unfortunately more and more states are doing this. Not only do they have substantially higher fees for out of state residents, they have different time periods to make reservations so most of the sites are already taken. It’s too bad as we really prefer state parks over private.”

• “I will not stay at state parks that charge extra for out of staters. In Massachusetts it’s cheaper to stay at a private campground than a state park with no services if you’re from another state.”

• “When I see areas do this sort of thing, I try to spend as little as I can in that area. Not just the park, but the surrounding businesses as well. They’re the ones that have to stand up and say this isn’t right. The good part is this is a state that’s easy to step right over.”

• “We have seen that a few places and are seeing it more and more. My feeling is they don’t want our money to support their local businesses. So other than a few favorite places we just don’t visit.”

• “Seems completely reasonable to give a discount to the residents whose taxes go towards the parks. Like this isn’t a new thing.”

Ok. Now what do you think? After answering the poll, please leave a comment.

