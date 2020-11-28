By James Raia

The new Hercules 6×6 pickup truck from Rezvani is appropriately named. It’s been designated as the world’s most powerful six-wheel pickup truck, and costs $225,000 to start.

As the bigger brother of the Rezvani Tank, the new offering from the Irvine, California-based Rezvani Motors is built from Jeep Wrangler underpinnings. It’s 20 feet long and has an extra axle, a super-long bed and six 37-inch wheels.

Power statistics for the Hercules 6×6 pickup truck are impressive. It has a Dodge Demon supercharged V8 that can produce 1,300 horsepower and 989 ft. lbs of torque.

The Hercules pickup truck is propelled by an eight-speed auto transmission from the Dodge Ram TRX. The truck is capable of two-wheel, four-wheel and full six-wheel-drive on demand.

Hercules 6×6 pickup truck has many options

Further impressive, the pickup truck customization possibilities include three additional engine choices, various winches or tow hooks, three suspension setups and two brake kit options.

The interior can also be customized but the standard features include Napa leather seats, a suede headliner and a nine-inch infotainment screen compatible with Apple CarPlay.

The Military Edition is the most extreme. It includes ballistic armor and bulletproof glass, FLIR night vision, a self-sealing fuel tank and a smokescreen.

There are also electrified door handles, underbody explosive protection, sirens, strobe lights, gas masks and a hypothermia kit.

The Hercules pickup truck starts at $225,000; the Military Edition starts at $325,000. Options can vault the price to more than $500,000.

“The focus of the new Hercules 6×6 was to be athletic in design and stance, have a refined ride and suspension, be the right size to be easily used as a daily driver, have a luxurious interior, and push the envelope in what a six-wheeled truck can be,” said Rezvani CEO Ferris Rezvani. “The new Hercules 6×6 is easily the toughest and most powerful production truck in the world.”

For more information, visit: www.rezvanimotors.com.

