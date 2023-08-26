See if you can match the Midwest state to its nickname

Did you have a nickname growing up? I didn’t, but I always wanted one. Nicknames often mirror some characteristic about the nicknamed person. Someone named “Curly” may have naturally curly hair. “Slim Jim” might be a person of slight stature. You probably know that every state in the U.S. has its own nickname, but how well do you know the nicknames of the Midwest states?
Read through the following list of Midwest nicknames and see if you can identify the state to which each nickname belongs. Good luck!
Nicknames for the Midwest states
The website census.gov lists 12 Midwest states. Try to identify the state that matches each nickname listed below.
The Hoosier State
Prairie State
The Natural State
The Hawkeye State
The Cornhusker State
The Sunflower State
The Great Lakes State
The Show Me State
The Buckeye State
Mount Rushmore State
The Peace Garden State
The Badger State
The North Star State
Answers
This list of answers correlates with the order of the nicknames shown above:
The Hoosier State: Indiana
Prairie State: Illinois
The Natural State: Arkansas
The Hawkeye State: Iowa
The Cornhusker State: Nebraska
The Sunflower State: Kansas
The Great Lakes State: Michigan
The Show Me State: Missouri
The Buckeye State: Ohio
Mount Rushmore State: South Dakota
The Peace Garden State: North Dakota
The Badger State: Wisconsin
The North Star State: Minnesota
How or why?
You might be wondering how or why a particular nickname was given to each state. Check out this website and get answers!
