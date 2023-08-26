See if you can match the Midwest state to its nickname

Did you have a nickname growing up? I didn’t, but I always wanted one. Nicknames often mirror some characteristic about the nicknamed person. Someone named “Curly” may have naturally curly hair. “Slim Jim” might be a person of slight stature. You probably know that every state in the U.S. has its own nickname, but how well do you know the nicknames of the Midwest states?

Read through the following list of Midwest nicknames and see if you can identify the state to which each nickname belongs. Good luck!

Nicknames for the Midwest states

The website census.gov lists 12 Midwest states. Try to identify the state that matches each nickname listed below.

The Hoosier State

Prairie State

The Natural State

The Hawkeye State

The Cornhusker State

The Sunflower State

The Great Lakes State

The Show Me State

The Buckeye State

Mount Rushmore State

The Peace Garden State

The Badger State

The North Star State

Answers

This list of answers correlates with the order of the nicknames shown above:

The Hoosier State: Indiana

Prairie State: Illinois

The Natural State: Arkansas

The Hawkeye State: Iowa

The Cornhusker State: Nebraska

The Sunflower State: Kansas

The Great Lakes State: Michigan

The Show Me State: Missouri

The Buckeye State: Ohio

Mount Rushmore State: South Dakota

The Peace Garden State: North Dakota

The Badger State: Wisconsin

The North Star State: Minnesota

How or why?

You might be wondering how or why a particular nickname was given to each state. Check out this website and get answers!

