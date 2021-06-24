Matthew McConaughey is guest on this week’s RVtravel.com podcast 

Aca demy Award-winning actor and longtime RV lifestyle enthusiast Matthew McConaughey will be the special guest this Friday, June 25 on the RVtravel.com Podcast hosted by Scott Linden.

The program will be available for listening and downloading the first thing Friday morning at www.RVtravel.com/podcasts.

McConaughey’s love of RV travel began long before his film career made him a star. He has visited every state but South Dakota in one of his four customized Airstream travel trailers, often criss-crossing the country to promote his latest film or writing project.

Linden’s folksy style of interviewing brings out the best in MConaughey as he discusses what led to his passion for RVing, and why he encourages everyone he meets to hit the road and live their lives to the fullest.

McConaughey also discusses his new book, Greenlights – an honest memoir that revisits his fascinating life and provides insights into his movies, his personal life, and his personal philosophy toward living it.

The RV Travel Podcast is sponsored by SoftstartRV, Clear20 water filters and RVtravel.com’s Who Makes What Guide to Manufacturers & RV Brands.

