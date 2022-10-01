These Midwest corn mazes are a great way for RVers to be a part of local fun 

If you’ve been waiting for the summer’s heat to subside, waiting for school to resume and the vacationing crowds to thin, or waiting for an entertaining and unusual autumn adventure—your wait is over! It’s time to get out on the road and discover some amazing Midwest corn mazes.

What is it?

A corn maze is a life-size maze or labyrinth. A series of carefully planned pathways are cut into a field of densely planted corn. This results in intricate patterns that when viewed from above form an artistic design or recognizable object. Professional maze companies rely on GPS technology when cutting a maze pattern into a field. Here’s a video to show you how one family makes their maze without the benefit of GPS (it’s impressive).

The beginning

People have been intrigued by mazes for centuries. Examples of mazes have been discovered in many different cultures throughout the world. These labyrinths were most often constructed using the materials readily available in the region. Corn mazes are no different. The first American field-size corn maze is said to have been built in 1993 and was located in Annville, PA. However, local newspapers in the Midwest recorded these big-as-life mazes as early as 1982.

Midwest corn mazes are fall fun

A corn maze is infinitely more fun with two or more people. So, grab your sweetheart, your buddies, or your kids and grandkids. Working together to find your way through the maze can help develop several skills in children and teens: problem-solving expertise, trial-and-error strategies, directional and spatial dexterity, and more. Plus, it’s really fun!

Here are just a few Midwest corn mazes to consider as you plan your fall RV trips:

Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch – Rantoul, IL

The 2022 corn maze theme is “Mythical Maze” and covers a whopping 10 acres! You can take on this maze challenge during the daytime or participate in Moonlight Madness and try finding your way through the maze by flashlight or moonlight. Bonus: There are reindeer on the property! For information click here.

Bloomsbury Farm – Atkins, Iowa

Also known as “Little Disneyland in the Heartland,” Bloomsbury Farm not only offers a ten-acre maze, but also a 4-acre maze for little ones. Open every day, September 30 through October 30, you can also ride a 1,200-foot zip line, watch pumpkins shoot out of a cannon, or pick your own pumpkins. Find out more and plan your trip here.

Twin Cities Maze – Brooklyn Park, MN

This Midwest corn maze features 15 themed signs to find all along your way. Folks who locate all 15 can enter a weekly drawing for a $100 Visa card. Note: Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze donate to local non-profits. This year, some proceeds will benefit the Children’s Cancer Research Foundation. More information can be found here.

Country Roads Family Farm – Stotts City, MO

You’ll take a step back in time for the 2022 Country Roads Family Farm rootin’-tootin’ corn maze entitled “Go West.” The eight-acre corn maze features three separate kid-friendly games. (No spookiness to frighten the little ones here!) Discover more here.

And more

As you look for corn mazes to visit this fall, you may come to realize (as I have) that often there are multiple corn mazes within one state. We’re planning to find a central location for our RV and take day trips to visit as many mazes as time and weather will allow.

Agritourism

I’m fascinated by the creativity, technology, and hard work it takes to plan, cut, and tend a corn maze. I always knew that farmers were resourceful and hard-working. These intricate labyrinths are a testament to their creativity, too.

You may have discovered other amazing corn mazes across the Midwest—or in other areas of the country. Please share your “finds” and your favorites in the comments below.

