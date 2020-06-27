What gives your RV trips purpose?

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

I visited with my aunt in central California recently. She lives on a small ranch surrounded by orange groves. Her home is filled with collectible items she and my late uncle gathered through the years. For some of that time they traveled with a motorhome, towing a trailer to bring home what they acquired.

Their purpose in traveling around the country was, at least in part, to search for, and sometimes buy, antiques and collectibles. They built a 3,000-square-foot (my estimate) warehouse on their property where they kept everything. At one time, it was so packed it was difficult to even walk through.

My own purpose for RVing through the years has been to look for stories to write about. Finding a story probably provided me with the same pleasure my aunt and uncle got from coming across a rare or fascinating item. I have also always loved visiting local museums, where I can soak up history, always on the lookout for an item that is especially interesting, unique or weird (like the world’s largest cat hairball I found in Arizona). I also collect funny photos by the road. Here’s one I took on my way home earlier this month in Rice Hill, Oregon. I have no idea what it’s about, but it made me laugh.

Through the years I have heard from a hundred RVers about why they travel. Some build homes for Habitat for Humanity. Others sell at flea markets, often items they make. Others travel to visit their families spread across the country. Others go from one RV rally to another to work as vendors or visit with friends. Some are photographers, looking for yet another great picture. Still others travel from campground to campground to work as camp hosts; they might make a little money, but they enjoy keeping busy and visiting with the many people they meet.

So what is it that you do that gives your travels meaning? Or is merely getting away enough?

Please take a few minutes to write about what it is that makes your RV travels interesting and meaningful. Leave a comment if your message is short or email it to editor@rvtravel.com . We’ll share as many of your stories as we can.