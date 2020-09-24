Instant Pot Cookin’: Super-Yummy Meatballs

0

Ingredients

By Nanci Dixon
These super-yummy meatballs are easy and quick to make in the Instant Pot™. I have been keeping the Instant Pot on the RV countertop and the curry jar close. I love curry and this is the third recipe in a row I have done with curry in it. In this dish, the curry is rather mild and just adds to the overall flavor. That said, I will probably lay off curry for a while now…

What I love about this recipe is that I usually have all the ingredients on hand. It can be served with rice, noodles, on a hoagie bun or just by itself.

Tip: Wearing gloves makes mixing and forming the meatballs so much easier.

Ingredients:

Meatballs:
• 2 Tbsp oil (I use olive oil)
• 1 lb ground turkey or extra lean ground beef (I use turkey)
• 1 slice bread, crumbled (I microwaved some of the moisture out of it before crumbling)
• 1 small onion, chopped
• 1 1/2 tsp minced garlic (about two cloves)
• 1 Tbsp dried parsley
• 1/4 tsp salt

Sauce:
• 1 24 oz jar spaghetti or marinara sauce, any flavor you prefer (I like the Italian sausage — adds some meat in the sauce)
• 1 Tbsp lime juice
• 1 tsp lemon juice
• 1 1/2 Tbsp curry powder
• 1 Tbsp honey
• 1 tsp fresh ginger (New, wonderful find – jarred, grated fresh ginger in the produce section      next to the jarred minced garlic – no more shriveled ginger root in the fridge!)
• 1/4 tsp salt (I usually don’t add salt but the meatballs need it – increase to 1/2 tsp if desired)
• 1/4 tsp pepper

Directions:

1.) Add oil to Instant Pot
2.) Crumble bread (I microwaved some of the moisture out of the bread to crumble easily)

Meatball ingredients

3.) Combine meatball ingredients in a medium bowl. Mix well.
4.) Form 1 1/2-inch meatballs (gloves are so helpful!)

Form meatballs Gloves help

5.) Set Instant Pot to sauté
6.) Add meatballs and sauté until slightly brown
7.) Turn off Instant Pot

Sauté meatballs until slightly brown

8.) Mix sauce ingredients in a bowl
9.) Pour over meat, do not stir

Pour sauce over meatballs

10.) Set Instant Pot to manual high for 6 minutes
11.) Quick release
12.) Stir

Stir finished meatballs13.) Serve over rice, pasta, hoagie bun or as is

Finished Meatballs and sauce

Here are a few more Instant Pot recipes you might enjoy:

Spicy Chicken Curry Soup

RV ready: Easy Peasy Instant Pot Spaghetti

Sweet Potato Coconut Soup

##RVT967

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments