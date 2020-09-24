Instant Pot Cookin’: Super-Yummy Meatballs

By Nanci Dixon

These super-yummy meatballs are easy and quick to make in the Instant Pot™. I have been keeping the Instant Pot on the RV countertop and the curry jar close. I love curry and this is the third recipe in a row I have done with curry in it. In this dish, the curry is rather mild and just adds to the overall flavor. That said, I will probably lay off curry for a while now…

What I love about this recipe is that I usually have all the ingredients on hand. It can be served with rice, noodles, on a hoagie bun or just by itself.

Tip: Wearing gloves makes mixing and forming the meatballs so much easier.

Ingredients:

Meatballs:

• 2 Tbsp oil (I use olive oil)

• 1 lb ground turkey or extra lean ground beef (I use turkey)

• 1 slice bread, crumbled (I microwaved some of the moisture out of it before crumbling)

• 1 small onion, chopped

• 1 1/2 tsp minced garlic (about two cloves)

• 1 Tbsp dried parsley

• 1/4 tsp salt

Sauce:

• 1 24 oz jar spaghetti or marinara sauce, any flavor you prefer (I like the Italian sausage — adds some meat in the sauce)

• 1 Tbsp lime juice

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• 1 1/2 Tbsp curry powder

• 1 Tbsp honey

• 1 tsp fresh ginger (New, wonderful find – jarred, grated fresh ginger in the produce section next to the jarred minced garlic – no more shriveled ginger root in the fridge!)

• 1/4 tsp salt (I usually don’t add salt but the meatballs need it – increase to 1/2 tsp if desired)

• 1/4 tsp pepper

Directions:

1.) Add oil to Instant Pot

2.) Crumble bread (I microwaved some of the moisture out of the bread to crumble easily)

3.) Combine meatball ingredients in a medium bowl. Mix well.

4.) Form 1 1/2-inch meatballs (gloves are so helpful!)

5.) Set Instant Pot to sauté

6.) Add meatballs and sauté until slightly brown

7.) Turn off Instant Pot

8.) Mix sauce ingredients in a bowl

9.) Pour over meat, do not stir

10.) Set Instant Pot to manual high for 6 minutes

11.) Quick release

12.) Stir

13.) Serve over rice, pasta, hoagie bun or as is

Here are a few more Instant Pot recipes you might enjoy:

Spicy Chicken Curry Soup

RV ready: Easy Peasy Instant Pot Spaghetti

Sweet Potato Coconut Soup

