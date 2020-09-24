Instant Pot Cookin’: Super-Yummy Meatballs

By Nanci Dixon
These super-yummy meatballs are easy and quick to make in the Instant Pot™. I have been keeping the Instant Pot on the RV countertop and the curry jar close. I love curry and this is the third recipe in a row I have done with curry in it. In this dish, the curry is rather mild and just adds to the overall flavor. That said, I will probably lay off curry for a while now…
What I love about this recipe is that I usually have all the ingredients on hand. It can be served with rice, noodles, on a hoagie bun or just by itself.
Tip: Wearing gloves makes mixing and forming the meatballs so much easier.
Ingredients:
Meatballs:
• 2 Tbsp oil (I use olive oil)
• 1 lb ground turkey or extra lean ground beef (I use turkey)
• 1 slice bread, crumbled (I microwaved some of the moisture out of it before crumbling)
• 1 small onion, chopped
• 1 1/2 tsp minced garlic (about two cloves)
• 1 Tbsp dried parsley
• 1/4 tsp salt
Sauce:
• 1 24 oz jar spaghetti or marinara sauce, any flavor you prefer (I like the Italian sausage — adds some meat in the sauce)
• 1 Tbsp lime juice
• 1 tsp lemon juice
• 1 1/2 Tbsp curry powder
• 1 Tbsp honey
• 1 tsp fresh ginger (New, wonderful find – jarred, grated fresh ginger in the produce section next to the jarred minced garlic – no more shriveled ginger root in the fridge!)
• 1/4 tsp salt (I usually don’t add salt but the meatballs need it – increase to 1/2 tsp if desired)
• 1/4 tsp pepper
Directions:
1.) Add oil to Instant Pot
2.) Crumble bread (I microwaved some of the moisture out of the bread to crumble easily)
3.) Combine meatball ingredients in a medium bowl. Mix well.
4.) Form 1 1/2-inch meatballs (gloves are so helpful!)
5.) Set Instant Pot to sauté
6.) Add meatballs and sauté until slightly brown
7.) Turn off Instant Pot
8.) Mix sauce ingredients in a bowl
9.) Pour over meat, do not stir
10.) Set Instant Pot to manual high for 6 minutes
11.) Quick release
12.) Stir
13.) Serve over rice, pasta, hoagie bun or as is
