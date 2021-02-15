Mice Discovered at 22,000 ft.

You can’t escape them. Mice are everywhere. They sneak into the tiniest hole and flatten themselves to squeeze through the smallest crack. They nibble any errant crumb the vacuum misses. Mice shred towels to make comfortable bedding for themselves along with their many relatives. Worst of all, they leave teeny-tiny ‘calling cards’ everywhere! RV owners dread mice. And with good reason. They make a mess of things, carry disease, and are well, just creepy.

So . . . when you thought you might be able to escape the RVer’s worst nightmare—mice—by escaping to the highest of heights, think again! Scientists have discovered the mousey-mammals at the top of one of the highest volcanoes in the world: Llullaillaco. This volcano sits atop the Ades mountain range between Argentina and Chile. The mice discovered here have adapted to the 22,000 ft. elevation, though scientists are still figuring out how they are able to live in such a harsh environment.

The average temperature on Llullaillaco is 5 degrees Fahrenheit and can range as low as minus 75 F degrees. The oxygen levels are half the amount found at sea level. Llullaillaco is subject to violent storms and features very little vegetation. The grueling conditions test even the most seasoned scientist, yet somehow the mice survive. Pretty amazing!

In the past, scientists theorized that the mice found at higher elevations simply followed explorers up the mountain. It was surmised that the mice survived by eating the food that was dropped or left behind as the expedition trekked upward. Now it seems clear that the little rodents have adapted and even thrived in the harsh environment.

Scientists are excited to return to Llullaillaco to continue their study of the “mountain mice.” Learning more about how the mice have adapted to low oxygen levels, extreme temperatures, and little food may have important ramifications for people suffering from lung conditions, heart disease, and other health challenges. Amazing, huh?

It sounds interesting—all that research. I personally can’t wait until scientists unearth the burrows where the mice live. Wouldn’t it be something if they found scented dryer sheets, bars of Irish Spring soap, and sonic repellants? Now that, from an RVer’s perspective, would be utterly amazing!