Wednesday, March 9, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsUncategorized

Michigan proposing bill to ban frivolous camping lawsuits

By Mike Gast
0
Fires can be a major source of campground accidents
A new bill could limit campground liability lawsuits.

Michigan’s Legislature recently saw the introduction of a new bill that would limit the number of frivolous lawsuits aimed at campground owners.

The bill targets lawsuits brought against campground owners based on risks that naturally accompany camping. The bill would provide an owner or employee of a private campground immunity from civil liability for physical harm or property damage resulting from an inherent risk of camping.

The bill details examples of inherent risks, such as features of the natural world, lack of lighting, weather, campfires, wildlife, other visitors’ actions, fireworks not authorized by the campground, and use of playground or pool equipment.

A campground would be required to post signage at any registration area stating that the campground is not liable for inherent risks of camping, with listed examples. The bill now goes to the Michigan Legislature’s Judiciary Committee.

Previous articleJayco, Entegra motorhomes recalled for tire stem issue

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.