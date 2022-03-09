Michigan proposing bill to ban frivolous camping lawsuits

Michigan’s Legislature recently saw the introduction of a new bill that would limit the number of frivolous lawsuits aimed at campground owners.

The bill targets lawsuits brought against campground owners based on risks that naturally accompany camping. The bill would provide an owner or employee of a private campground immunity from civil liability for physical harm or property damage resulting from an inherent risk of camping.

The bill details examples of inherent risks, such as features of the natural world, lack of lighting, weather, campfires, wildlife, other visitors’ actions, fireworks not authorized by the campground, and use of playground or pool equipment.

A campground would be required to post signage at any registration area stating that the campground is not liable for inherent risks of camping, with listed examples. The bill now goes to the Michigan Legislature’s Judiciary Committee.