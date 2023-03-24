Unleashing the untold wonders of the Midwest’s top state parks

I’m bracing myself for a barrage of comments when I share my best Midwest state park list. I imagine they’ll be along the lines of “You forgot this park! It’s our family’s favorite!” Or “How could you have overlooked this state park? In my opinion, it’s the best of all!” Before you rush to comment, please know that choosing the “best” of anything is difficult and always a matter of opinion.

Difficult criteria

Finding the best state park depends on what you like to do while RVing. The best state park for folks who enjoy fishing will probably be one situated on a lake or near a river. The best state park for avid hikers may be different from, say, the park that has no trails but is off the beaten path and offers total peace and relaxation.

Another issue with choosing a favorite state park is that some RVers want more amenities than others. If you prefer boondocking, you may choose to stay at a rustic park location. RVers who want or need electricity and water may pick a different park as their favorite.

Okay, enough caveats. I now commend to you just a few of the best state parks in the Midwestern United States. These are some of the many highly rated parks in the region that my family has enjoyed. There are undoubtedly many, many more great state parks. I really do welcome you to add your favorite state park(s) to the list. Please use the comments to do so.

Hocking Hills State Park

Located south of Columbus, Ohio, this park has almost everything an RVer might want. There are hiking trails, opportunities for rock climbing, nature programs, and water access for fishing, canoeing, and other water sports. You’ll see waterfalls, amazing cliffs, caves, and so much more! Full hookups and electric-only campsites are available for RVers. A dump station is also onsite. Plan to invite friends and family along. They can stay in one of the onsite cabins and join you for dinner at the camp restaurant or meet up with you for a dip in the campground pool!

Address: 19852 OH-664, Logan, Ohio 43138. Website.

Turkey Run State Park

Located within easy driving distance from Terre Haute, IN, Champaign, IL, Indianapolis, IN, and even Chicago, IL, this state park is wonderful! Waterfalls and sandstone gorges form the backdrop to this beautiful Midwest state park. Bring your RV and plan to enjoy hiking, picnics, two playgrounds, kayaking, and more. Electricity is provided with fresh water available at numerous places all around the park. You can also buy firewood at the campground store, so get those ingredients for s’mores packed and ready to go!

Address: 1576 IN-47, Marshall, IN 47859. Website.

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

This park is definitely worth the drive to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. You can hike miles of trails, go fishing, and see magnificent views of Lake Superior, too! With 60,000 acres (the largest state park in Michigan), you won’t run out of places to explore. If you enjoy old-growth forests, rivers, thundering waterfalls, and various interpretive programs, this is the place for you.

Address: Headquarters Road, Carp Lake Township, MI 49953 (Three miles west of Silver City on MI-107). Here’s the website.

Devil’s Lake State Park

This park, located in south-central Wisconsin, is great for everyone. This park has two large lakes, a sandy beach, numerous hiking trails, and interesting rock features. Whether you enjoy fishing, picnicking, paddleboarding, rock climbing, or simply enjoying fabulous views, you will love Devil’s Lake State Park.

Address: S5975 Park Road, Baraboo, WI 53913. Website.

Custer State Park

You may have guessed by the name—this park is located in South Dakota. Nature buffs will delight in seeing antelope, buffalo, and prairie dogs, along with lush vegetation. Several folks who left reviews claim Custer State Park could easily be a National Park because of the abundant wildlife and beautiful vistas. Park your RV quickly! There are trails to hike and bike, horses to ride, and even a lake for fishing and swimming. Put this state park on your “must-see” list.

Address: 13329 US Highway 16A, Custer, SD 57730. Here’s the website.

Backbone State Park

This park holds the honor of being Iowa’s first state park, dedicated in 1920. Situated on the Maquoketa River, this park welcomes trout fishermen/women, hikers, boaters, rock climbers, and more. The Iowa Civilian Conservation Corps manages an onsite museum where visitors can learn about the unique geological features of the Northeast Iowa Region.

Address: 1347 129th St., Dundee, IA 52038. Website.

Ponca State Park

This could be named “The Three-State Park” because it’s situated on the Missouri River confluence that forms state borders for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Hikers and bikers enjoy the trails, and if you love nature photography, Ponca State Park will not disappoint. Recreational and educational programs are offered year-round, and visitors can enjoy canoeing, archery, golfing, and horseback riding, as well.

Address: 88090 Spur 26 E, Ponca, NE 68770. Website.

OK, your turn! Share your favorite Midwest state parks in the comments below.

RELATED

##RVT1097