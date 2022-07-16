Friday, July 15, 2022

Mike Sokol demonstrates using new SoftStartUp 4 different ways

By RV Travel
RV electricity expert and regular RVtravel.com contributor Mike Sokol produced the video below this past week in which he demonstrates the new SoftStartUp plug-in controller in four different ways: powered by a 15-amp home outlet, a 2200-watt Honda Inverter Generator, a Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro, and with a home generator transfer switch for emergency power. Mike says he will have a follow-up video in a couple of weeks, so be sure to watch for that.

If you missed Mike’s initial review of the new SoftStartUp, you can read it here.

Additional information about the game-changing power management device is available here, with a discounted purchase price for the readers of RVtravel.com.

