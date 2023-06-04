Miles of Smiles: Funny RV jokes and stories

A friend once told us, “If you’re going to RV, you’ll need to pack a sense of humor!” Over the years we’ve learned that our friend was absolutely right. From unexpected minor mishaps to major calamities, it certainly helps to keep a sense of humor. Here are just a few examples of the “miles of smiles” (RV jokes and funny stories) we’ve heard—mostly from other RVers.

Unexpected traffic stop

Fellow RVers reported that a highway patrol officer gave them a real scare—at least at first! The couple was on their way home from wintering in Florida, driving their class A motorhome. For the first time, the couple also towed a vehicle behind their rig. It was a new-to-them orange Jeep that they purchased while in Florida. So far, the trip was going very well. In fact, as the couple got back on the road after refueling, they figured they were only 3 hours from home!

Suddenly, they noticed the distinctive red and blue flashing lights from a highway patrol officer coming up behind them. Slowing the RV and moving to the shoulder, dread filled their hearts. Yep, the officer pulled right behind them, lights still flashing.

The officer got out of his patrol car and approached the RVers. “Good afternoon. Were you towing an orange Jeep?” the officer asked.

The RV driver visibly paled and frantically replied, “Oh no! Did I lose the Jeep? I didn’t hear a thing! I just checked it when we refueled.”

The officer smiled, “You didn’t lose the Jeep, but you left your wallet at the fuel stop and I was headed this direction, so I thought I’d bring it to you.”

Traveling with kids

Traveling with kids can be enlightening. The 12-year-old boy spent his time hunched over a tablet, writing furiously. When asked what he was doing, he said: “Did you know that if you spell the words, “absolutely nothing” backwards, you get “gnihton yletulosba”? Ironically, that means absolutely nothing.”

Because God

God gave us shins so that we could find the trailer hitch in the dark.

God gave us foreheads so that we could easily locate the corner of the slide out—even in the daytime.

Travel smiles

Some RVers have an irrational fear of speed bumps, but they slowly get over them.

When is an RV not an RV? When it turns into a campground!

I can’t decide if I need a hug, a strong cup of coffee, or an extended RV trip.

I’d tell you the highway construction joke, but I’m still working on it.

Overheard as one RVer described the mountain road to another RVer, “That road was definitely like most politicians: mighty crooked.”

RV technicians

Newbie RVers contacted the RV technician because they needed to know how to winterize their new RV. The technician told them, “Bring it in, and I’ll summarize it for you.”

The husband replied, “No! We need to know how to WINTER-ize it!”

And finally

Never hike in bear country alone. Always hike with someone you can trip and outrun.

