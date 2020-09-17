By Jame Raia

If you’re in the market for a motorhome and have at least a million dollars to spend, consider the Perfect 1200 Platinum.

The newest VARIOmobil features a massive living space with three electro-hydraulic slide-outs. It has a symphony hall-grade audio system. Intelligent lighting and top-line appliances are featured.

It also has zero towing capacity because it can “swallow” a vehicle as large as a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT.

The Perfect 1200 Platinum is manufactured by a family-owned business in Osnabrück, Germany, specializing in opulent motorhomes. The new model is 39 feet long and weighs 52,000 pounds.

Million-dollar motorhome furnishings

Available furnishings and equipment include a touchscreen-controlled induction cooktop, 190-L refrigerator, dishwasher, full bathroom with mineral stone sink and a LED TV with satellite. A Bose audio system, washer/dryer, leather upholstery, real wood veneers, and microprocessor-controlled ambient lighting add further luxury.

The cabin sleeps six and includes the option of a pull-down bed that stores above captain’s chairs in the driver cab.

The Perfect series million-dollar motorhome features an updated self-supporting fiberglass sandwich bodywork construction. A UV-filtering panoramic windshield design, an understated neutral color scheme, and a long countersunk window line are included.

All of the pneumatically sealed slide-outs create a master bedroom and a stretched living area. Living-room-grade power recliners serve as driver and front passenger seats. They swivel to join the sofa and side recliner for a six-person lounge. And there’s room for an optional 43-inch screen television.

The million-dollar motorhome has a top-line kitchen

The VARIOmobil’s optional “cubeART” kitchen offers a dual-burner induction cooktop. There’s a sink with a modern designer faucet and drawers with illuminated handles. Behind the main kitchen block is a 195-L Kissmann KT210 compressor refrigerator. An oven, dishwasher and coffeemaker are optional.

The rear bedroom has a 108-sq-ft floor plan with sleeping for four. The optional drop-down 77 x 51-in bed stores above the driver area.

Additional standard features include a dual 170-Ah gel battery system, 17,000-W diesel water boiler/cabin heater, 500-L freshwater tank and an LCD command center. The microprocessor-controlled “Platinum” lighting system includes various illumination patterns and dimming capabilities.

Available add-ons and upgrades include Victron lithium batteries, solar charging, back-up generator options, air conditioning, an LED touch panel command center and a washer/dryer. Buyers can also browse through multimedia options. Televisions, a Bose sound system, 4G connectivity with onboard Wi-Fi and Apple TV are available.

The Perfect 1200 is based on the Mercedes-Benz Actros 2453 with a 422-hp 10.7-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder standard, 523-hp 12.8-liter unit (Actros 2553) optional. Air suspension and 12 wheels are split among three axles. The self-steering trailing axle improves maneuverability.

Pricing starts at $1,042,450. Options and upgrades can increase the price to more than $1.7 million. The optional Mercedes-Benz AMG costs about $100,000. Visit: www.vario-mobil.com.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

