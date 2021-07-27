Mini stick-on button lamps are perfect for RV’s dark spaces

I had seen these mini stick-on LED button battery lamps advertised here on RVtravel.com for a while before I decided to try them. Even with all the overhead lights on in the RV, it was hard to see into the cabinets, particularly when trying to read the temperature on thermostats, battery charge rate and even to choose what cap of the day to wear.

When we are boondocking I conserve as much power as possible. Hitting the light switch that turns on 12 lights at once just so I can see in a cabinet is not my first choice to preserve power. I finally got tired of finding a small flashlight to see in the dark cabinet. So I decided to try these mini stick-on button lamps.

Wow! I can now light up the cabinet with our thermostats, and the cabinet that has the battery, solar power and inverter monitors in. I can even check the power monitor without lighting up the whole motorhome or getting out a flashlight. And, about finding a cap of the day, well, it looks like we need far fewer caps to sort through…

These mini stick-on lamps can also be used outside. So if you need to get under the hood of the truck or RV in the dark, stick these on and get the job done!

I even replaced a couple of the heavier battery tap lights. Despite using Velcro and adhesive, they would fall down on particularly bumpy roads.

You can get your own 6-pack of these button lamps here for less than $10. They are worth it!

