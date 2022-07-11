Sunday, July 10, 2022

RVtravel.com reader needs help finding missing daughter

By Chuck Woodbury
Long-time RVtravel.com reader Alan Wolfe of Maple Valley, WA, reached out to us on Sunday, July 10, to ask if we could help find his missing daughter, 37-year-old Melissa Wolfe of nearby Renton.

“She is in the company of a known fugitive (Joshua Bouchard) and driving a stolen black 2021 Ford Transit camper van,” he said. “They were last spotted July 4 traveling south on Highway 101, at the Giant Redwood RV Park in Myers Flat, California.”

Bouchard, Wolfe said, is a fugitive with 7 warrants from two states: Idaho and Arizona.  One is FBI related.

In addition to RV parks, they may also be staying in homeless areas.

The van’s Washington license plate is C14129Y and the VIN is 1FTBR2XG7MKA61742.

If you have information please contact Renton Detective Sgt. Judd at 425-430-7639 or the number below. The case number is #22-6610.

 

