UPDATE Monday night: Abilene, Texas: 71-year-old Richard Berry, who had been missing since November 2, was found alive late Monday, November 6. He was located in a remote off-trail area in the northern portion of the Guadalupe Mountains National Park. He is being evaluated at a local hospital.

*****

The National Park Service (NPS) is looking for a missing person at Guadalupe Mountains National Park. The park is located in Texas.

Missing person at Guadalupe Mountains National Park circumstances

Richard Berry was last seen on November 2, 2023, around noon at the Marcus and Blue Ridge Trail Junction. He had shared his hiking plan with his family to hike out of Dog Canyon to Blue Ridge. He was expected to check into a hotel Thursday night, but never arrived at the hotel. His car was located at the trailhead at Dog Canyon.

Description

Richard Berry is described as a white male, 71 years of age, bald, 5’11”, approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen hiking with a day backpack and wearing a blue jacket.

Please contact

Guadalupe Mountains NP Rangers are asking anyone with any information who may have seen Richard Berry on the trails to please contact the NPS. Call the NPS Tip Line: 888-653-0009. Alternatively, go online to go.nps.gov/SubmitATip, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

