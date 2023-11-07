Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Missing person at Guadalupe Mountains National Park

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
UPDATE Monday night: Abilene, Texas: According to a Facebook post from his daughter, 71-year-old Richard Berry, who had been missing since November 2, was found alive late Monday, November 6. He was located in a remote off-trail area in the northern portion of the Guadalupe Mountains National Park. He is being evaluated at a local hospital.

*****

The National Park Service (NPS) is looking for a missing person at Guadalupe Mountains National Park. The park is located in Texas.

Missing person at Guadalupe Mountains National Park circumstances

Richard Berry was last seen on November 2, 2023, around noon at the Marcus and Blue Ridge Trail Junction. He had shared his hiking plan with his family to hike out of Dog Canyon to Blue Ridge. He was expected to check into a hotel Thursday night, but never arrived at the hotel. His car was located at the trailhead at Dog Canyon.

Description

Richard Berry is described as a white male, 71 years of age, bald, 5’11”, approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen hiking with a day backpack and wearing a blue jacket.

Please contact

Guadalupe Mountains NP Rangers are asking anyone with any information who may have seen Richard Berry on the trails to please contact the NPS. Call the NPS Tip Line: 888-653-0009. Alternatively, go online to go.nps.gov/SubmitATip, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


