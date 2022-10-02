T-Mobile, SpaceX joint venture to end cellular ‘dead zones’

In a strategic partnership aimed at providing “universal coverage” for 5G cell phones, T-Mobile is teaming with SpaceX to pair the Starlink satellite array with T-Mobile’s 5G wireless network.

The companies issued a joint press statement that invited other cellular carriers worldwide to expand globally with reciprocal roaming.

No more cellular dead zones

T-Mobile CEO and President Mike Sievert and SpaceX CEO and Chief Engineer Elon Musk announced the partnership they call “Coverage Above and Beyond.” The plan aims to plug cellular coverage gaps and enable cell phone connectivity everywhere on the planet. The plan is to match Starlink’s growing low-earth satellite constellation with T-Mobile’s wireless network to provide coverage in remote locations previously unreachable by traditional cell tower signals.

Satellite signals overcome terrestrial limitations

The companies’ joint statement said that despite current state-of-the-art LTE and 5G wireless networks, more than half a million square miles of the U.S. and vast stretches of ocean are untouched by cell signals. Wireless service providers have long attempted to eliminate mobile dead zones with terrestrial cellular technology, to no avail, due to land-use restrictions on public lands (e.g., National Parks), terrain limits (e.g., mountains, deserts, and other topographical realities), and the size of the American landscape.

“We’ve always thought differently about what it means to keep customers connected, and that’s why we’re working with the best to deliver coverage above and beyond anything customers have ever seen before,” said Sievert. “More than just a groundbreaking alliance, this represents two industry-shaking innovators challenging the old ways of doing things to create something entirely new that will further connect customers and scare competitors.”

“The important thing about this is that it means there are no dead zones anywhere in the world for your cell phone,” SpaceX’s Elon Musk said. “We’re incredibly excited to do this with T-Mobile.”

SpaceX and T-Mobile will create a new network that will broadcast from Starlink satellites using T-Mobile’s nationwide mid-band spectrum.

