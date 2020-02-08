Readers reveal their favorite RV mods or add-ons

By Chuck Woodbury

In last week’s issue I told you about the best modification I had done to my RV. I then asked you about the favorite things you’ve done to modify yours. What have you added or done that is far and away the best tweak to your RV?

We received dozens of letters from readers who explained their favorite modifications or additions. Here are a few. We’ll post more in the weeks ahead (until we run out). And, please let us know what you have done to your RV to make it better.

From Joe Ferrell

BED HEADBOARD

We own a 1991 24’ Fleetwood Jamboree Class C that is in excellent condition. One of the best modifications I made was to build a headboard so that we can prop ourselves up in bed while having our morning coffee and catch up on emails. I also have built various shelving units out of oak, stained to match the original trim, to hold my wife’s books and headphones by our bedside, as well as others to hold magazines, memo pads and pens, playing cards, coins, etc.

From Steve Willey

TANK MONITORING

I suppose I could say the best modification I made was solar electric, but everyone knows that. So I will point to the metering systems for the tanks and the batteries. Tank metering as provided by most RV makers fails early and regularly with the sensing probes within the tanks getting contaminated. I switched it to a Tech-Edge monitor panel that gives a clear bar graph representation of fresh water, waste, and propane tanks as well as battery indicator. Alarms can be set if desired to indicate approaching full or empty. It senses by foil tapes added to the outside of the tanks, absolutely no parts inside the tanks. Lasts as long as the RV with no servicing. Tech-Edge is at Sweet Home, Oregon, at http://www.tankedge.com and available from many retailers.

From Dale Randall

SPRING ON SCREEN DOOR

I have owned several RVs — class C to A motorhomes and now a fifth wheel. The first thing I did on the fifth wheel was install a spring on the screen door. A simple screen door type spring about 8 or 10 inches long that is stretched over the middle hinge on the screen door. A short metal screw on each end of the spring loop above and below the hinge will make the screen door come shut and latch if from a wide open position. Be sure the screws are placed in middle of door frame that don’t interfere with outside door.

I also on several RVs installed a towel-like bar on inside of screen door that allowed me to hold door open while carrying guitar, suitcase or upright bass fiddle without damage to screen door.

From Terry Allen

SOLAR PANELS

I installed 2 x 100 watt solar panels to my 5th wheel RV. This would include a Maxum 2800 Pure Sine Wave inverter, MPPT controller and 6 deep cycle golf cart batteries. With this setup, I can run anything in my trailer. As long as the SUN shines, from dawn to dusk, I have power with no generator needed. The great thing is that I purchased and installed it myself.

From Bruce Leese

REMOVED OLD SHOCKS

The best alteration to our Class C was the removal of the rear air shocks and the front factory OEM shocks and replacing them with SumoSprings. What a difference in handling and ride. Also no need to constantly check air pressure since the air bags leaked from day one as the manufacturer claimed was normal.

