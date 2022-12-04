Loan shark interest rates to buy an RV? How MSRP prices are set (good question!). And RV financing nightmares!

0 ( 0 )

Would you take out a loan you knew you could never repay?

Would you pay Mafia loan shark interest rates for an RV loan?

There are situations where RV financing is a little of both.

The upside-down RV loan

During the RV buying frenzy that began in 2020 and only began to subside in the second quarter of 2022, there have been many anecdotal accounts of buyers paying premium prices for RVs and financing them over long terms. In many instances, those long-term RV loans will leave them “upside down” in the loan at some point before they make the last payment. The longer the loan term and the lower the down payment, the more likely that depreciation will outrun the principal, and the buyer will be in a “negative equity” position.

The concept of negative equity arises when the value of an asset (which was financed using debt) falls below the amount of the loan/mortgage that is owed to the bank in exchange for the asset. It normally occurs when the value of the asset depreciates rapidly over the period of use, resulting in negative equity for the borrower.

Corporate Finance Institute

Survey of RVtravel.com readers:

Negative equity

This negative equity position could create a financial disaster for the unwary RV buyer. Over the past two years, thousands of buyers have entered risky territory on RV depreciation and value.

Here is an example in a simple illustration, using round figures and an interest rate typical for RV financing at the time of this writing. Let’s say you elect a 20-year loan to finance your RV purchase.

RV Price $100,000 Down Payment (10%) $10,000 20-Year Loan Amount $90,000 Payments (6% APR) 645 Interest Paid $74,239 Total Amount Paid $164,239

Immediately upon leaving the dealer’s lot, the RV depreciates as much as 25%, with another 10% reduction in value during the first year of ownership, making the $100,000 RV worth $65,000 at the end of year one. During years 2-5, the RV will typically depreciate 15%-18% per year. After ten years—only halfway through the 20-year RV loan amortization period—it will have lost 60% of its value and be worth $40,000.

But your loan balance at that point is still $57,724!

If you decided to sell the RV at that point, you would need to pay $20K out of pocket to cover the remaining loan balance. Had you chosen a 15-year loan, your payment would be higher—$759 per month. But because of paying a bit more principal earlier in the amortization period, your ten-year balance remaining would be down to $36,441. Still, that is just a little over $3,500 more than the depreciated residual value of the RV at that point, and that is if the RV is in excellent condition.

Here is a live Amortization Calculator that will illustrate the effects of payments and depreciation over the life of an RV loan.

When seated at the RV dealer’s desk, many prospective buyers are so excited about their new RV that they can already smell the campfire smoke and taste the S’mores. They don’t always pause to assess the significant financial impact of their purchase decision. All RVers who have entered a new RV showroom or attended RV dealer shows have been there. Think of it as temporary insanity. Remember that, particularly if you intend to finance the RV purchase, you are making decisions that will affect your financial life in a big way for as many as 10-20 years.

Forget MSRP for RVs

The purchase negotiation usually starts with a peek at the dealer’s pricing sticker on the RV window on the sales lot or in the showroom. You will probably see a (large) number referred to as the “Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price” (MSRP). It is a number that one prominent industry expert, Kevin Frazer at Cheyenne Camping Center in Walcott, Iowa, says is pure fiction. “There really is no formula to determine MSRP. It’s all politics. It’s used to deceive… get rid of the idea that the MSRP has anything to do with the real world.”

Frazer discusses this issue in a brief but eye-opening episode of Wingman Wisdom with Alan Warren on YouTube. The video’s title is “RV Dealer calls B.S. on MSRP’s of new RVs.” Kevin Frazer has been in the RV business for 50 years and offers a lot of insight on new RV financing and many other facets of RV purchase and ownership.

That sale price sticker will likely be adorned with charges over the price of the RV itself, such as “Factory Freight,” “Dealer Prep,” “Pre-Delivery Inspection,” “walk-through,” etc., and something called a “dealer fee.” These are the same ambiguous-sounding fees and charges you see on the sticker of a new car in a dealer’s showroom. At the height of the market in 2021, the dealer would likely hold close to that sticker price in negotiations.

Due to a slowdown in sales, things may have improved for buyers in recent months, but the dealer’s goal will always be to sell as closely as possible to the sticker price. There are ways to negotiate a better price on an RV, which is the subject of a different article. However, if the parties reach a mutual agreement, the buyer will pay the dealer in full or arrange retail financing.

RV financing is different than car financing

Unlike automobile dealers that are usually very closely affiliated with the major car brands they sell, there are no “captive finance” companies (e.g., General Motors Acceptance Corporation, Ford Motor Credit, etc.) in the RV industry. Consequently, RVs are mainly financed through banks and credit unions. While credit unions tend to have less stringent rules on credit scores and may offer their members slightly lower interest rates and lower down payments, banks tend to lend at higher interest rates and require minimum credit scores in the mid-600s or higher. If your credit rating is an issue, i.e., a score below 600, you may still obtain RV financing, but you will be required to make a larger down payment and pay higher interest rates. (A survey of “bad credit” RV financing reveals interest rates as high as 17%-24%. At 17.5%, that $90K loan would end up costing the buyer more than $101K in interest over a 10-year loan, with a total payment approaching $200,000.)

Do not forget that RV ownership and operation costs continue beyond driving off in a brand-new RV. Here is a short list of ownership and operations costs:

• Licensing (An initial and annual fee in most states)

• Insurance (Premium for coverage of value of new RV plus liability coverage)

• Fuel

• Routine maintenance (RVs usually have only a 1-year warranty that does not cover regular maintenance. An oil and filter change can run $400-$1,000 on a diesel motorhome.)

• Unexpected maintenance and repairs (A sudden unexpected $10K repair can ruin many a night’s sleep.)

• Towed vehicle cost, setup, maintenance, and insurance (Optional but worth considering.)

• Campground Fees

• Tires (at approximately five years)

• Storage

Caveat Emptor

Owning and traveling in an RV should be a great pleasure and a genuine lifestyle enhancement, provided planning and a realistic financial assessment goes into the purchase and ownership equation. Financing a six-figure RV purchase and enumerating the costs associated with RV travel can be a sobering experience. However, it is far better to see and understand the costs going into the ownership proposition than to endure a financial debacle that could spoil your RVing experience.

TO BE CONTINUED

##RVT1081b