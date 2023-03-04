Montana moves to save some campsites from filling up with out-of-staters

The 68th Session of the Montana State Legislature has been considering a bill to limit campsite reservations in state campgrounds to 80 percent of capacity.

Representative Steve Gunderson of Libby, MT, introduced “An Act Creating Limits on the Number of Reserved Campsites in State Parks, Recreational Areas, and Public Camping Grounds” in the state House of Representatives on February 7, 2023. Since then, the House has moved the measure through the Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Committee and referred the bill to the state Senate on February 27.

The pending statute partially reads, “No more than 80% of all available campsites may be reserved in a state park, recreational area, or public camping ground with overnight camping.”

The measure comes in response to Montana residents’ complaints that the state’s campgrounds are so popular and typically host so many out-of-state RVers and campers that they cannot get a campsite without a reservation on short notice.

The legislation also addresses the issue of campsite no-shows holding reservations.

“For a multiple-day reservation, if the party fails to arrive at and claim the reserved campsite by 10:00 A.M. on the second day of the reservation, the reservation is canceled, and the campsite may be filled for the duration of the reservation on a first-come, first-served basis.”

The bill’s author, Rep. Gunderson, said, “One of the problems is Glacier National Park has become popular. It’s so packed with out-of-state visitors, the park is limiting traffic on the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road, and those tourists are spilling onto state lands and taking up reservations at state parks.” He said it’s nearly impossible for locals to get spots.

Montana is not the only state to enact legislation or policies limiting or discouraging non-resident use of its campgrounds and parks.

Neighboring Idaho has imposed a doubling of campground fees for non-residents at five state parks, including Bear Lake, Farragut, Hells Gate, Priest Lake, and Round lake.

On June 9, 2021, Idaho State Parks announced, “Camping and entry fees for non-Idaho residents will double at select Idaho State Parks on Thursday to comply with a new state law.”

Camping fees for non-Idaho residents at the parks are double what Idaho residents pay. A basic campsite at those parks is $24 for residents but will cost $48 for a night for non-residents. A site with full hookups will cost $64 for a non-Idaho resident, double the $32 for a resident of Idaho.

Several states nationwide, from Maine to Oregon, have implemented similar pricing for their campgrounds.

