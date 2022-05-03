More favorite wind apps and tips from our readers

Last weekend, I published an article on the best wind apps that are particularly helpful to RVers. Our readers had some of their favorites, too, and shared them with us.

Several readers wrote us about the Drive Weather app. If so many RVers recommend this app, we thought you should know about it.

Drive Weather

Diane Mc. commented, “Drive Weather is my favorite. Gives you seven days of information and will show different routes. Everything from the wind, to temps, type of weather: rain, snow, thunderstorms, fog, hail, freezing fog/rain, smoke, haze, dust/sand, funnel cloud as well as blue skies, overcast and in between. And depending on which of these, the app will tell you if it’s definite, likely, chance, light, moderate, or heavy. Some of this is free, some is under the $9.99/yr. subscription. Well worth 10 bucks. Has helped us many times.”

Pat L. agrees. “Drive Weather works wonderfully for wind, precipitation, and temperature over your whole intended driving route and it will also show how it changes over the next few days. Very useful.”

I decided to heed their advice and download Drive Weather. After using the free addition, I decided to try the $9.99 a year version. Wow! I am impressed. Instead of having to search for place after place, I could do a route and see the weather, temp and wind day by day, hour by hour. Nice!

PredictWind

Lee E. suggests PredictWind. PredictWind shows marine and land weather forecasts globally.

Driving

Add these tips to your wind arsenal as well:

If driving in the wind, slow down until you feel comfortable. Know that others (particularly truckers) may not like your slower speed, so try and stay above the minimum speed and make sure you move over to let others pass.

Anticipate wind breaks under bridges and trees, and be prepared to respond accordingly.

Stop and wait it out!

Parking or camping

When parking, try to have the wind at your back, not directly on the side.

Pull in your RV’s slides on the windy side to avoid tearing the slide topper and reduce RV rocking. You may need to bring in all slides for safety.

If dusty, close the windows! It is amazing the amount of dirt the wind can drive through screens.

Watch the weather reports and always know where the closest shelter is. Here’s a list of RV parks with storm shelters.

Have a NOAA emergency weather radio handy. These radios also have a solar charger with a USB jack, a LED flashlight, an earbud jack, and an SOS alert. They’re good to have!

Use these handy wind apps and tips on your next windy day!

