Use MORryde X-Brace Stabilizers to prevent your RV from moving or wobbling when parked

A common concern I hear from my customers is in regards to the movement of their unit when in a parked position. Whether it’s the movement from someone walking inside the unit or from strong winds, there are many consumers who can benefit from a stabilizer. MORryde offers three different options in their X-Brace line of stabilizers.

5th Wheel Stabilizer

The X-Brace 5th Wheel Stabilizer is a cross member that connects the trailer frame to the landing gear or leveling jacks, creating a more stable foundation.

This stabilizer offers the following features:

Stable camping experience

Simple install

Easy adjustments

Provides exceptional stability

Remains in place during travel—no removal needed

Please note: This is compatible with electric levelers ONLY.

Scissor Jack Stabilizer

The X-Brace Scissor Jack Stabilizer consists of a steel cross member that connects the frame of the trailer to a set of scissor jacks, creating a more stable foundation. Like the 5th wheel stabilizer, when not in use the X-Brace folds up neatly against the frame of the trailer, taking up minimal space.

This stabilizer offers the following features:

Provides exceptional stability

Easy installation

Perfect for front and rear scissor jacks on travel trailers

Works on 5th wheel scissor jacks

Simple bolt on installation

Remains in place during travel—no removal needed

Hitch Mount Stabilizer

The X-Brace Hitch Mount Stabilizer offers stability to any vehicle with a 2″ hitch receiver.

This stabilizer offers the following features:

Securely attaches to a 2″ hitch receiver

Provides stability

Easy set up

Ratchet tensioning design for extra security

As mentioned in the video, should you have a 2-1/2″ hitch receiver, you can utilize a reducer sleeve.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

Live today: RV repair and maintenance advice

Dave, Dustin and Zach answer your questions about RV repair and maintenance

Dave, Dustin and Zach answer questions from viewers about RV repair and maintenance in this one-hour program from 4-5 p.m. PST time (7-8 in the East). Ask questions or just sit back, relax and soak up all the helpful information from these RVing experts. You will learn soooooooo much!

Watch and ask questions here. RV Travel on YouTube • RV Travel on Facebook • California RV Specialists on YouTube • RV Travel on Linkedin

