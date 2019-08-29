Most RVers keep to themselves

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

It occurred to me recently that people in RV parks act a lot like they do at home: They keep to themselves. In our suburban world people often don’t know their next-door neighbors. We no longer need them, not really.

In the old days when grocery stores were few and far between it was nice to have a neighbor around to borrow some sugar or butter from. Now we just walk or drive to the corner 7-Eleven store – no need to bother the family next door.

It is much the same in RV parks. People pull into their space and keep to themselves. They can hole up inside the rigs without ever going outside, as they often do. They sit around their own campfires with little interest in what’s happening a few dozen yards away. At home they don’t know their next-door neighbor so why should they know their next-door camper?

There are plenty of exceptions, of course, but more often than not, park guests tend to keep to themselves.

A rancher friend of mine from rural Montana once told me there was a far stronger sense of community there than in Los Angeles, where he had moved for two years.

THE HARSH WINTER WEATHER in Montana made it necessary for neighbors to rely on each other for support. In LA, he said, where the weather was pleasant year-round, relying on neighbors was not necessary, when any product or service someone needed could be purchased close by.

We surveyed our readers recently, asking how important it was to them to socialize with their fellow RVers. Here is the tally after more than 2,400 votes. Go ahead and weigh in yourself if you wish. Of course, your comments are invited.