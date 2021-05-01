Mother’s Day: The best gifts for the RVing mom

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching (listen up!) on Sunday, May 9, 2021. What special thing are you doing for the mom in your life (and yes, fur-parent moms count too!)? If you don’t know what to give to that special mom, we’ve compiled a list that may help:

1. Earrings

There are so many adorable RV-themed earrings! Everyone at the RV park will want them!

• These metal travel trailer earrings

• These “Happy Camper” wood dangle earrings

• And these adorable attention-grabbing acrylic earrings (these are our favorite)

2. Bracelets and Necklaces

• This bracelet with an adorable trailer charm also has a set of matching earrings AND a necklace! Bonus points if you buy all three!

• Okay, seriously, does it get any cooler than this 3D Airstream necklace?

• For the minimalist mom, this trailer necklace is simple and stylish

3. Pajamas, Slippers and Socks

Women always appreciate anything to keep them cozy!

• This tank top and short set is for the mom in the warm climate. They do come as pants too, if mom is in a cooler climate.

• These pants look sooooo cozy

• Look at these slippers! We want a pair!

• These slippers are for the impatient mom (with a sense of humor)

• Give mom s’more of what she really wants with these socks

• These socks are for the mom who is stuck at home but doesn’t want to be…

4. Hats and Apparel

• This hat is for the mom with the wild hair…

• We all know mom is the queen of the camper. Let this T-shirt say it all (comes in 10 color options). It also comes as a long-sleeve shirt or cozy hoodie.

• OK, every mom needs this colorful “Happy Camper” shirt

• This shirt is for the adventure-mom who is still a kid at heart

• This T-shirt has an American flag made out of motorhomes, how cool is that? It comes in 9 color options.

5. Cards

• You can’t say “Happy Mother’s Day” without a card and this 3D pop-up card will make her smile!

• This one is a pop-up too!

6. Funny gifts

• This sign is a favorite among the RVtravel.com staff. It makes us laugh every time!

• Oh, every mom will get a good laugh out of this mug, no doubt about it!

• This candle will make every mom laugh out loud!

• Every dog mom and wine lover needs this glass

##RVT998