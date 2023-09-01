Motorhome hits bicyclist on highway. See dash cam footage

Don’t you sometimes wonder why more cyclists don’t get hit when driving down busy highways? On highways with bike lanes, it’s usually no problem. But some roads are so narrow, it’s even difficult driving them with a big ol’ RV.

Well, watch what happens here when a motorhome approaches from behind a group of cyclists as they ride along a highway near Flagstaff, Arizona. The RV driver does appear to swing wide to avoid the cyclists, and you’ll see the ugly results.

The 27-second video shows the entire sequence from when the motorhome approaches, to when it slams the cyclist, and then the ensuing effects as the other cyclists fall like dominoes.

In Arizona, the state law gives cyclists 3 feet of space. The good news in this frightening accident is that everyone was okay. If the motorhome was only a few inches closer to the cyclists, it could have resulted in a tragic outcome.

Let this short video clip taken by a dash cam (or similar device) serve as a lesson to be careful when passing anyone or anything close to the road.

