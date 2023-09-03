My RV needs a new roof. What are the pros and cons of PVC vs. TPO?

Dear Dave,

I have to get a new roof on my RV, scheduled for September. The RVgeeks recently did an article on TPO (what I have) and EPDM roofing, describing the pros and cons. My guy wants to use PVC. What are the pros and cons for this roofing material? —Jim, 1999 Fleetwood Discovery 36T

Dear Jim,

Ethylene propylene diene terpolymer (EPDM) is a synthetic rubber material that has been used to cover building roofs for years and came into the RV industry in the mid 1980s. When I was at Winnebago, most RV manufacturers used aluminum until the price went sky high and other materials such as EPDM became available in a one-piece size. We chose to go with fiberglass as it added to the structural integrity and was available in a wide enough sheet to cover the entire roof. The challenge with EPDM that we found was it would expand and contract with temperature changes and did not stick well to the underlying material. It also was not as puncture-resistant as fiberglass.

Then along came thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) in the early 1990s. It was much more puncture-resistant and had less expansion characteristics due to embedded fibers added in the manufacturing process. It was easier to install and needed less maintenance. Also, it had the inherent color throughout and did not chalk as much as EPDM, which starts out black and has color added.

PVC roof material

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is the newest of the flexible roof materials being used on RVs. It is available from a wide variety of manufacturers including LaSalle Bristol and RecPro.

PVC material claims to be more flexible than TPO, so it is easier to install and is even more puncture-resistant than TPO. It also claims to have energy effective reflectivity, so it is cooler inside the rig. Plus, it is maintenance free, no conditioning needed and will not produce streaks down the side of the rig.

LaSalle Bristol’s XTRM membrane claims the same advantages but also includes that it is a smooth surface, so no mold, mildew, or buildup of dirt like the rough surfaces of EPDM or TPO.

PVC has been around for a long time, just not used in the RV industry until recently. It seems to be an upgrade to EPDM and TPO, and all the reviews are good. I think the only “con” is the price, but it looks like a great product.

