My RV’s water pump is noisy. What can I do?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s water pump was very noisy so I replaced it with a Quiet Pump, with no change. I still have the water hummer noise. What do you suggest? —Donald, 2019 Greyhawk

Dear Donald,

Most manufacturers use the Shurflo water pump, which is actually owned by Pentair. Shurflo has several models ranging in price from the inexpensive model 4008 all the way up to the Ultra Quiet and High Flow model EZNTP-10-0115, which costs more than $200. I’m not sure what model you replaced the original one with; however, you found out the hard way that it’s usually not the pump that is making the noise.

Where the noise from the water pump is actually coming from

When I was at Winnebago, we did extensive research on getting the thumps and vibrations out of the water pump long before Shurflo and others came out with quiet models. Most of the noise coming from a water pump is actually vibration resonating through the compartment or walls. From some of the videos I researched, it looks like your water pump is mounted inside the rig in a compartment. If it is mounted against the wall, or on the floor, the vibration which you will get in even the quietest pump will be amplified by the wood, especially if it is mounted to a plywood wall.

The first thing I would suggest is to isolate the pump on a horizontal surface and mount it on something that will insulate the sound. We used a piece of the sidewall material from a window cut out. It was block foam insulation sandwiched by plywood. You can find a similar material from Owens Corning and others. You may even want to find a hard rubber pad to place it on. Either way, even though most pumps have rubber feet, they need to get up off the floor or away from the wall.

The next step would be to change the hard plastic pipes coming in and out of the pump, as they will also provide thumping. You can make your own using 1/2” ID plastic piping and fittings from a home improvement store. Also, Shurflo has a ready-made kit available on Amazon here.

You can also insulate the pipe even more with water pipe insulation tubes, especially covering the hard plastic or copper fittings. And if the water lines go through a cutout in the wall or floor, insulate that, as well.

Another option is to relocate it to the basement compartment if it is heated. With easy to cut PEX tubing and compression fittings, DIY plumbing work is easy.

You could get an accumulator tank

An accumulator tank is an auxiliary tank that holds water and is pressurized by an internal bladder which reduces cycling of the pump. You can find several models like this one from Shurflo here.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

