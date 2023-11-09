National Park Service hosts Veterans Day specials on Saturday

The National Park Service (NPS) will host special events this Saturday. The specials include free entrance to everyone on Saturday, November 11, to commemorate Veterans Day. On Veterans Day and throughout the year, U.S. military veterans and Gold Star Family members can obtain a free, lifetime entrance pass to all of the country’s national parks. Current military members and their dependents are eligible for a free annual pass.

The country’s shared history

“National parks are the living memory of our nation, the conscience of America, and many of them have direct relevance to the U.S. military and the sacrifices of those who served,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “Visits to national parks while I was a young sailor in the Navy were incredibly meaningful and formative. Seeing treasured natural and cultural landmarks firsthand connected me to our country’s shared history and provided inspiration to serve and defend.”

Veterans Day specials: A sampling of locations and events

More than 100 national parks have strong ties to the U.S. military. That includes battlefields that recall bravery, monuments that stir patriotism, memorials that remember sacrifice, terrain that provided training grounds, and scenic areas that were set aside for relaxation and recreation. Many of them will hold special events on Veterans Day, including:

Tour a WWII Military Bunker and Searchlight Shelter at Cabrillo National Monument.

Living History Day with 18th century American Militia and Weapons Firing Demonstrations at Cowpens National Battlefield.

Free Guided House Tours at Eisenhower National Historic Site.

Free Lighthouse Tours for Veterans at Fire Island National Seashore.

“War’s Over!”: Armistice Day and the Origins of Veterans Day at Fort McHenry National Monument and Shrine.

Military Living History Timeline and Demonstrations at Fort Necessity National Battlefield.

Veterans Day Living History Event at Fort Pulaski National Monument.

Artillery Demonstrations at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

Poplar Grove National Cemetery Luminary at Petersburg National Battlefield.

Free Bus Tours for Veterans of Shiloh National Military Park.

Additional ways to observe Veterans Day

Spend time in a national park on the last entrance fee-free day of 2023. With more than 400 national parks across the country, and at least one in every state, parks are often closer than people realize.

With eligible photo identification, obtain a free military pass. Current members of the military and their dependents are eligible for free annual park passes. Veterans and Gold Star Family members can acquire a free lifetime pass. The passes provide free admission to more than 2,000 national parks, wildlife refuges, national forests, and other federal recreational areas. Other free or discounted passes are available for persons with permanent disabilities, fourth grade students, volunteers, and senior citizens who are 62 years or older.

