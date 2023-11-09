Thursday, November 9, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

National Park Service hosts Veterans Day specials on Saturday

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran displays the free lifetime Military Pass he received at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park. NPS photo

The National Park Service (NPS) will host special events this Saturday. The specials include free entrance to everyone on Saturday, November 11, to commemorate Veterans Day. On Veterans Day and throughout the year, U.S. military veterans and Gold Star Family members can obtain a free, lifetime entrance pass to all of the country’s national parks. Current military members and their dependents are eligible for a free annual pass.

The country’s shared history

“National parks are the living memory of our nation, the conscience of America, and many of them have direct relevance to the U.S. military and the sacrifices of those who served,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “Visits to national parks while I was a young sailor in the Navy were incredibly meaningful and formative. Seeing treasured natural and cultural landmarks firsthand connected me to our country’s shared history and provided inspiration to serve and defend.”

Veterans Day specials: A sampling of locations and events

More than 100 national parks have strong ties to the U.S. military. That includes battlefields that recall bravery, monuments that stir patriotism, memorials that remember sacrifice, terrain that provided training grounds, and scenic areas that were set aside for relaxation and recreation. Many of them will hold special events on Veterans Day, including:

  • Tour a WWII Military Bunker and Searchlight Shelter at Cabrillo National Monument.
  • Living History Day with 18th century American Militia and Weapons Firing Demonstrations at Cowpens National Battlefield.
  • Free Guided House Tours at Eisenhower National Historic Site.
  • Free Lighthouse Tours for Veterans at Fire Island National Seashore.
  • “War’s Over!”: Armistice Day and the Origins of Veterans Day at Fort McHenry National Monument and Shrine.
  • Military Living History Timeline and Demonstrations at Fort Necessity National Battlefield.
  • Veterans Day Living History Event at Fort Pulaski National Monument.
  • Artillery Demonstrations at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
  • Poplar Grove National Cemetery Luminary at Petersburg National Battlefield.
  • Free Bus Tours for Veterans of Shiloh National Military Park.

Additional ways to observe Veterans Day

Spend time in a national park on the last entrance fee-free day of 2023. With more than 400 national parks across the country, and at least one in every state, parks are often closer than people realize.

With eligible photo identification, obtain a free military pass. Current members of the military and their dependents are eligible for free annual park passes. Veterans and Gold Star Family members can acquire a free lifetime pass. The passes provide free admission to more than 2,000 national parks, wildlife refuges, national forests, and other federal recreational areas. Other free or discounted passes are available for persons with permanent disabilities, fourth grade students, volunteers, and senior citizens who are 62 years or older.

##RVT1130b

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


Advertising

Previous article
Texas voters support their state parks

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE