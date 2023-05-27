Friday, May 26, 2023

National Parks among worst places to work, survey says

By Randall Brink
A Yellowstone National Park welcome sign

Those RVers who frequently camp in national parks might view the role of a park ranger as a dream job. Park rangers and other national park employees spend their workdays outdoors in a stunning setting and interact with people having fun outdoors—what’s not to like?

However, a recent survey conducted by the Partnership for Public Service reveals that the National Park Service (NPS) is near the bottom of the list in job satisfaction among government employees. The survey showed that national parks ranked 371 out of 432—the bottom 15 percent—of government agency employees surveyed for job satisfaction.

Park service employees answered survey questions on three issues: Would they recommend the NPS as a good workplace, job satisfaction, and how they viewed the organization as a whole.

Park service employees cited inadequate resources, poor salaries, and poor work–life balance. According to NPS director Charles “Chuck” Sams, the park service is suffering under a deficit of more than $22 billion in deferred maintenance and infrastructure, a figure the employees surveyed cited as demoralizing to their work efforts.

Another factor in low employee morale is the number of NPS employees. That number has declined from 16,000 employees during the period 2000–2010. But despite a brief surge during the pandemic boom in camp patronage in 2021, the park service has seen employment attrition dwindle by 25 percent to 12,000 employees. An example of the effect of the loss of staff strength is Bryce Canyon National Park, which lost 10% of its staff during 2000–2019 but experienced a 136% increase in park visitation during the same period.

As the NPS employees roster declines amid low morale, the arcane hiring process (the same across federal agencies) takes months while the pool of prospective hires is shrinking.

The survey also ranked the NPS at 396 out of 432 agencies regarding “the level of respect employees have for senior leaders, satisfaction with the amount of information provided by management and perceptions about senior leaders’ honesty, integrity and ability to motivate employees.”

##RVT1106b

