Do you need an RV A/C cover?

Don’t look now, but soon the summer travel season will be over. Around the country you may hear that collective sigh as RVers pull off the road and begin the process of winterizing. One question that pops up: Do you really need an RV A/C cover? That cooler up there is a big investment. Will spending thirty or more dollars make it last longer?

What’s an RV A/C cover good for?

What hazards can an RV A/C cover protect you from? The most common mention among RVers is keeping out debris. Wind-blown leaves, tree needles, and dirt were often cited as the cause for purchasing these air conditioner protectors. Others were concerned that where they parked, their A/C unit might be hit by falling icicles. And a few said they were concerned about keeping out insects like mud daubers.

A properly fitted RV A/C cover will indeed keep out dirt, tree cast-offs, and mud daubers. If these are a big problem where you store your RV, then indeed, a cover might help. As to icicles—much would depend on just how big those ice darts are. If your A/C shroud is brittle, getting clobbered with an ice dagger might fracture it. But we’re not entirely convinced that a thin, vinyl cover is going to prove to be a salvation for you. If you have experience in that field, let us know.

Finally, if you RV in winter, a cover on your A/C unit may keep some of the chill down. Wind can blow through the shroud, and cold can transmit down into the coach. A cover may help to mitigate the problem.

RV air conditioner drawbacks

Protection factors aside, here’s the other side of the story. If you buy an RV A/C cover, you’ll need to install it. Yes, that does translate to dragging out a ladder and heading up on the rooftop. Of course, it’s good to inspect your roof. So when you do the winter prep, you can take a good look around and check to ensure your seams are sealed and other rooftop accessories are in good shape. Of course, when spring rolls around, you’ll definitely need to remove the cover before heading down the road. Many RVers reported forgetting to do that, and say they’ve found their cover gone. Some manufacturers void their warranty if you drive with a cover in place.

Here’s a list of common complaints from folks unhappy with their RV A/C covers. Most of these covers come equipped with a drawstring to tighten up once the cover is pulled over the unit. A large number of cover buyers complained that the drawstrings are flimsy and simply rot away in a matter of months. Some say the instructions dictate the string be “tied.” The problem, they say, is that tying the cord with a knot doesn’t allow the string to be tight enough, and “bye-bye cover,” is common when strong winds visit. A few covers are equipped with a drawstring “ball” or cord lock. This clever (and inexpensive) addition may make things “more better.”

Still want one? Factors to keep in mind when ordering them

When shopping for an A/C cover, some sellers will offer a list of “models this will fit.” Plenty of customers note that, yeah, maybe—but often the covers are a wee bit too small for the indicated unit. Make careful measurements (another trip up to the roof) and shop by size, not necessarily by “make and model.” And when you make your purchase, beware, it seems a two-year lifespan is common before weather and rot set in, leaving you shopping for a new cover.

Do you really need an RV A/C cover? Your circumstances may dictate it to be so. As for our experience, after RVing for several decades, we’ve never used one, and our A/C units haven’t seemed the worse for it.

