Nevada State Parks offers great discount camping programs

Nevada State Parks offers several different types of annual permits including an all access permit, annual entrance permits, senior permits and disabled veteran permits. The various permits are described in more detail below.

All Access Permit: The permit authorizes the holder to enter all parks and use the facilities of the parks without paying the entrance, camping or boating fees for 12 months. The All Access permit is $200 and may be assigned to up to 2 vehicles, but may be used by only one vehicle at a time. For the use of a campsite at which a hook-up is available a $10 per vehicle charge will be assessed.

Annual Entrance Permits: This permit authorizes the holder to enter ALL parks in the system for 12 months without paying the entrance fee. The Annual Permit is $75 and may be assigned to up to 2 vehicles, but may be used by only one vehicle at a time. An additional fee is required for camping, boating, hook-ups, group use areas and to attend special events.

Purchasing Additional Permits: At the time of initial purchase of one of the above permits (or within 30 days of the purchase and prior to December 31), an additional permit may be purchased for additional vehicles at a 50% discount. Vehicles using the additional permit must be registered to the same owner that holds the original permit.

Senior Citizen Permits: This permit is issued to a senior citizen who is 65 years of age or older. The permit provides the holder unlimited entrance to all parks and use of camping and boat launch facilities in the parks for 12 months after the date the permit for senior citizens is issued. An annual administrative fee of $30.00 is charged. You can now order your annual senior permit and receive it through the mail. See overview and view Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). Download application here to fill out and mail in. Authority: NRS 407.065 and NAC 407.050

All annual permits may be purchased at individual park offices, regional offices in Fallon and Las Vegas and at State Parks headquarters in Carson City. Please have vehicle license plate numbers (up to 2) available at time of purchase. For questions or to get more information, please call 775-684-2793.