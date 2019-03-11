New edition of RV dump station directory published

A fact of RV life is that sooner or later, an RV needs to dump. That is, its holding tanks need to be emptied to make room for more gray or black water. Increasingly, dump stations are getting harder and harder to find. And that’s where this directory comes in handy.

The eighth edition of the RVer’s Guide to Dump Stations lists where to find 2,070 public dump stations in the United States. Dump stations are found in places like:

Truck stops and travel centers

City and county parks

Gas stations

Highway rest areas

Campgrounds, RV parks, and more

State maps help make it easy to locate a dump station while detailed information is listed alphabetically by city name. There’s also a handy chart that lists dump stations by Interstate highway.

RVer’s Guide to Dump Stations is a valuable resource for RVers and a must-have for boondockers. It’s available from its publisher, Roundabout Publications, or Amazon.com.