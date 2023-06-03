New ethanol-gasoline blend could be bad news for some RVers

As you tool about the U.S. this summer in your gas-burning RV, you’ll find a sticker on the fuel pump. That sticker tells you how much ethanol, or alcohol, is put in the gas. When first introduced, E5 meant 5% of the fuel dispensed was ethanol. Then it was E10. This summer, you may find E15 fuel. Does that mean 15% ethanol? It can—it could vary between 10.5 and 15 percent. Will E15 fuel help, or harm, your RV? Here’s the lowdown on alcohol in your gasoline.

E15 gasoline has been touted as a way to save money, and extend the availability of gasoline. Up until now, E15 has not been sold during the summer months. But a recent ruling by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has extended the sale of E15 in a number of states across the country.

What’s so good about E15?

From a health perspective, proponents argue that alcohol burns cleaner than gasoline. With E15, more alcohol, less gas burned, fewer nasties to affect human respiratory systems. Gasoline, too, is a finite resource, taken from all those old dead and decomposed dinosaurs and such. But the ethanol added to make E15 gasoline principally comes from corn, a renewable resource, and a feather in the caps of farmers in the corn-belt.

But what about you, the little guy with the RV to fill up? Will E15 help you in any other way? It’s said that E15 gasoline is somewhere between a nickel and a dime cheaper per gallon than “normal” gasoline. For those of us making a long tour, that can add up.

And there’s always the dark side

But what about your RV? Saving nickels and saving dimes won’t get you to Blue Bijou if your engine croaks along the way. The EPA is quick to tell you that E15 fuel is approved for model year vehicles 2001 and newer. “Safe” says the EPA, for “flexible fuel vehicles, light duty trucks, and medium-duty SUVs.”

But what if you’re driving an older motorhome? Ethanol is corrosive. The newer model fuel systems are built to take it, but earlier models can have some serious issues drinking up the high-alcohol stuff. Some metals and rubber do NOT do well in the presence of high levels of alcohol. And ethanol has another not-so-attractive effect. Water vapor from the atmosphere is attracted to ethanol, and these two then can go for a date in your fuel tank, bonding together, and separating out.

If you park for a while…

If your RV is parked for a long spell, that moisture can settle down to the bottom of the fuel tank. From there, start up the rig, and your in-the-tank fuel pump can clog up, as well as fuel filters down the line. Other RV components that could be damaged include fuel lines, injectors, seals, gaskets, valve seats, and even carburetors if your ride is old enough.

If damage to your rig isn’t a large enough concern, some of the “savings” you get at the pay station may be absorbed elsewhere. How so? Alcohol evaporates more quickly as temperatures rise. More ethanol in the tank, add summer heat, and voila! It’s like a magic chemistry experiment. Your ethanol evaporates, and you’ll need to refuel—even if the rig is sitting in a campground “doing nothing.”

And watch your dates!

If you have an older motorhome, or tow vehicle, or toad car, beware. E15 fuel may not be your friend. It may require you to be more cautious, and spend more time (and fuel) to shop around for a less-alcoholic blend. And take into account, too, just because you’ve got a 2001 or newer motorhome doesn’t mean you’re off the hook. Remember, that chassis under your Class A, or the van body your Class C was built from, may easily pre-date the model year of the completed coach.

