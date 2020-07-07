RVers visiting New Mexico for even one night must stay for at least 14 days

David Morgan of the New Mexico Department of Health clarified that any out-of-state travelers planning to stay overnight in New Mexico must self-quarantine for at least 14 days or “for the duration of their presence in the state, whichever is shorter.”

“If you are entering our state, and you are staying the night, you’re actually going to be staying for 14 nights, because you are a part of our self-quarantine requirement for anybody entering our state,” said David Morgan, a spokesman for the state’s department of health.

“So even if you were just driving from Texas to Colorado and you needed to spend the night in northern New Mexico, you can’t now without spending 14 days quarantined?” WFAA TV asked during a Zoom interview. “That is indeed the case,” Morgan answered.

People can still travel through the state without being required to quarantine if they’re not staying overnight. New Mexico residents who visit the out-of-state travelers while they’re quarantining, those residents must also quarantine for 14 days.

Even if you’re sleeping in an RV, Morgan says you still must abide by the 14-day quarantine rule.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Maybe grabbing a few hours of sleep in a rest area and then getting back on the road might be a solution.