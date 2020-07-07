RVers visiting New Mexico for even one night must stay for at least 14 days

If you are traveling through New Mexico to or from another state, you may want to reroute unless you can pass through without spending even one night. Even if you only want to stay one night to sleep, you’re be stuck there by law for 14 days — and in quarantine the entire time. That means not leaving a hotel room/RV/rental unless for medical reasons.
David Morgan of the New Mexico Department of Health clarified that any out-of-state travelers planning to stay overnight in New Mexico must self-quarantine for at least 14 days or “for the duration of their presence in the state, whichever is shorter.”
“If you are entering our state, and you are staying the night, you’re actually going to be staying for 14 nights, because you are a part of our self-quarantine requirement for anybody entering our state,” said David Morgan, a spokesman for the state’s department of health.
“So even if you were just driving from Texas to Colorado and you needed to spend the night in northern New Mexico, you can’t now without spending 14 days quarantined?” WFAA TV asked during a Zoom interview. “That is indeed the case,” Morgan answered.
People can still travel through the state without being required to quarantine if they’re not staying overnight. New Mexico residents who visit the out-of-state travelers while they’re quarantining, those residents must also quarantine for 14 days.
Even if you’re sleeping in an RV, Morgan says you still must abide by the 14-day quarantine rule.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Maybe grabbing a few hours of sleep in a rest area and then getting back on the road might be a solution.
I live in New Mexico and have a Class C motorhome. It is total insanity. Forcing people to stay in New Mexico is tantamount to false imprisonment.
Our NM governor has said some of the state parks are open — but for Day Use Only. You can picnic and barbeque all day long. However, the visitor centers and restrooms are all locked and barred. So where do your kids go? Out in the bushes! So do you! Think of just how unsanitary that is. Yet those of us with self-contained RVs can’t stay overnight. Absolutely ludicrous! Welcome to New Mexico.