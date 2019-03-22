New RV discount club website debuts

(March 21, 2019) — A new website by Ed and Debi Hurlburt has debuted that offers discounts on an assortment of products of interest to RVers for a small, one-time membership fee. The RV Tips Discount Club is barely underway right now, but you might want to bookmark it for future visits to watch the offerings expand.

The Hurlburts are the owners and administrators of the hugely popular RV Tips Group on Facebook, with more than 140,000 members.

Any business that wishes to offer a discount to members of the RV Tips Discount Club is invited to email Ed and Debi at rvtips@mail.com .