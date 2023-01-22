New 2023 RV models come with private offices

Among the major sociological changes that occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home was one of the most significant. Once people realized that there would be no going back to “normal” and that working from home was a lasting thing, many also discerned that it made no difference where “home” is and took to the road.

The RV industry boomed during late 2020 and 2021, and many workers were able to adopt the RV travel lifestyle full-time. RV manufacturers took note, and several have announced models with offices for the 2023 lineup.

Two examples of the RV product debuts this year are the Keystone Montana 3941FO Front Office fifth wheel, and the Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB Office.

Keystone Montana 3941FO Front Office

Keystone bills their Montana line as “Luxury Fifth Wheels.” The Front Office is all that, with the added benefit of an office space for RV workers. The $137,565 (MSRP) Front Office model is a big rig, weighing in at approximately 14,500 lbs., and will require a strong, capable tow vehicle. But the big RV offers everything that the RV traveler working from a mobile home could want.

Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB Office

For those who prefer a travel trailer that might be a little easier on the tow vehicle requirements and budget, the legendary Airstream Flying Cloud is now available with an office. Airstream refers to its work-enabling model as having a “designated office floor plan.” The price of this travel trailer starts at $94,400. Thor Industries also recently announced that it is now bundling Starlink hardware with all of its travel trailer offerings, as we report elsewhere in this issue of RV Travel.

Current RVs with office spaces

Class A Coaches Travel Trailers Fifth Wheels Fleetwood Discovery LXE36Q Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB Crossroads Volante VL3251RD Fleetwood Frontier GTX37RT Keystone Cougar 31BHKWE Forest River Cedar Creek 377BH Tiffin Allegro RED 360 Keystone Hideout 38FKTS Keystone Arcadia 3660RL KZ Connect C292RDK Grand Design Solitude 378MBS Keystone Montana 3941FO

In the weeks and months ahead, I will be writing a regular feature about working from an RV home. Next week, tune in to read about running a business from your RV, including decisions like whether to form a business entity, insurance for an RV-based business, business licensing, and much, much more.

##RVT1088b