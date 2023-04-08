New RV parks coming to the Pacific Northwest, aimed at long-term residents and helping to address housing affordability

Two major lending companies, Hunter Street, a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm, and Hickory CRE Lending , headquartered in New York, NY, and specializing in commercial real estate lending, have jointly agreed to provide $29.8 million in financing for the development of two new RV parks in the Pacific Northwest. The parks are specifically aimed at long-term residents and helping to address housing affordability.

Developer a large owner of RV and mobile home parks

The two companies announced the financing round in a release that did not disclose the developer of the two RV parks, referring only to “…one of the largest owners of RV and mobile home parks in the Pacific Northwest.” RV Travel reached out to Hunter Street’s public relations firm for comment. The company did not respond to the request for details as to the developer of the parks.

One of the parks will be a 98-pad site in Oregon, and the other a 170-pad site in Washington. The first location will be near three state parks, an added benefit for both transient tourists and long-term residents. The second location will be across from the Clark County, Washington, Fairgrounds and an 18,000-capacity amphitheater.

“When considering the unmet demand for extended-stay RV parks in the United States, coupled with our confidence in our partners at Hickory, we believe our investment is well positioned while also helping address ongoing challenges with housing affordability,” said Neal Johnson, CEO & CIO at Hunter Street.

Andrew Platt, a Hunter Street partner, added, “The team we are financing has over 30 years of experience developing, owning, and operating RV parks, and they’ve cultivated a well-respected brand in the region. Given an aging population in the United States, as well as high inflation, mortgage rates, and home prices, our outlook for these projects is strong from both a macroeconomic and fundamental perspective.”

