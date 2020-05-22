New survey will probe RVers’ minds

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

The RV industry is gearing up to survey RVers on how their views have been influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Called the 2020 RV Consumer Survey, the idea is to get a closer peek into RVers’ thinking about travel and RV purchase plans. Already, industry bigwigs and RV-related business folk are being asked to come up with questions that might show up on the survey.

In a press release from BowStern Marketing Communications, the company hired to write the survey, company president Tom Derzypolski told the industry his company had plenty of experience with marketing to RVers. Still, “We understand that both the industry and the consumer are constantly evolving because of this pandemic,” explained Derzypolski. “Given the nature of COVID-19, we believe the RV lifestyle might be the safest way to explore and enjoy life – but we are not going to guess.” Hence, the company plans a June 15, 2020, rollout of the survey to RV consumers.

In an attempt to not frighten-off participants, the survey will deliberately be kept short – it’s the old game of “Twenty Questions,” and no more than that. Requests for questions are being taken from RV suppliers, dealers, manufacturers and campground owners. Questions will likely cover topics like your travel plans, and what you expect in the way of health protections from RV-related businesses. No word on how participants will be chosen.