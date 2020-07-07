Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #1

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, where we guide you through RVing basics every Monday through Friday. The content in this newsletter repeats every six months. By then you should know the ropes.

July 7, 2020

Welcome

From Publisher Chuck Woodbury

Welcome to the first edition of the Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter. This newsletter is aimed at people planning to buy an RV and those who just purchased their first RV and are asking “Now what?”

This is about the very basics – knowledge that any veteran RVer could answer in a heartbeat. But not every new RVer has someone like that around. So here we are, at your service.

We’ll post new issues every Monday through Friday. You can read them by visiting the RVtravel.com website or signing up for an email reminder notice with a link to click to take you right there. And don’t worry if you miss an issue now and then – you can always read them in the archives.

We hope you enjoy this. Happy (and safe) travels!



RVing BASICS

QUESTION: How many people do RVs sleep?

Four to six on average, but sometimes less and sometimes more.

QUESTION: How can a Class C motorhome sleep six people? I read the ads, but can’t ﬁgure out where everyone would sleep.

ANSWER: Here’s how. Two people can sleep in the cab-over bunk. The dinette area also makes into a double bed, so that’s two more. If there’s a couch, it will fold out into another double bed for another two people. That makes six. It’s not roomy, but it works. But keep in mind that a motorized RV that advertises that it sleeps six does not necessarily mean you should be traveling with six people on board: their combined body weight and belongings could put the RV well over its weight capacity (CCC), which could impact the RV’s performance on the road, increasing the chance of an accident. An overloaded RV will also stress it and shorten its life.

QUESTION: What does “getting upside down” mean?

ANSWER: This term refers to when a buyer makes little or no down payment on an RV (typically a new one) and stretches the payments for a lengthy term. In essence, after a couple of years the value of the RV will have depreciated up to 40 percent or more while the balance on its loan has decreased far less. For example, a 2-year-old RV may have depreciated to a value of $60,000, but its owner may still owe $75,000 on its loan, meaning he will need to pay $15,000 just to get someone to take the RV off his hands. It’s not uncommon to be $50,000 “upside down” on an expensive rig. Financing an RV for 20 years (very unwise) almost guarantees being “upside down” for years.

QUESTION: Why is it that two RVs of the same size, with basically the same features and amenities, can vary so much in price?

ANSWER: In a nutshell, the higher priced unit is built better and will last longer, or, said another way, “You get what you pay for!” Much of the difference in price is not so obvious at ﬁrst glance — the type and quality of the materials used and construction, the craftsmanship, the insulation in the walls, etc.

When buying an RV, it pays to look very carefully in the nooks and crannies of the unit to see how it’s built. RV makers have practiced the art of the “bling,” building RVs that look great but are built quickly and cheaply out of eyesight.

QUICK TIPS

• If you take your RV across a speed bump, you may find it pops open cabinet doors. Avoid this issue by taking on the speed bumps “dead-on” and slow, rather than hitting them at an angle. An angle approach causes more coach rocking.

• Check your RV for plumbing system water leaks easily. With water in the fresh tank, turn on your water pump. After it shuts off, signaling the system is pressurized, it won’t turn on again until you “call for water.” If it does turn on, you have a leak.

• Some bugs like to lay eggs in cozy little spots – like in the keyholes of locks on RV storage compartments. Once in there, the stuff’s like glue. If your locks are steel, get small disc magnets from the hardware store and “stick” one over each lock.

We welcome your Quick Tips: Send to editor@rvtravel.com

