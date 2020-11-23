Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #100

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

This newsletter is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thanks to all of you!

If you shop at Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Monday, November 23, 2020



If you did not get an email notifying you of this newsletter, sign up here to get one every time it is published.

DID YOU MISS reading this morning’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter? Good stuff there.

RVing Basics

RV water heaters 101

If you’re new to using electronic ignition water heaters, it’s easy. With the switch ON, the light may blink, possibly turn on. When the light turns off, the heater is lit. Now the thermostat is in control, and the heater will light whenever there’s a demand for the flame to heat the water. If the light stays on, or comes back on for longer than a few seconds, the heater did not light. Flip the switch off and try again. If it repeatedly fails to light, check to make sure your gas valve is open at the propane cylinder. Still not working? Leave the switch off and check with an RV technician.

Keep out the bad water, pardner

Before filling your rig’s fresh water tank, do what the cowboys did before leading in the cattle: Take a sip and see what the water tastes like. You can put bad tasting water in your tank easily, but getting that bad taste out is a tough job!

Go back to school! Attend the RVers Online University!

Just getting started learning your RV? RV Foundations – Operation, Safety, and Maintenance is the class for you! Keep your RV out of the shop and on the road! This six-chapter course has 34 lessons to teach you everything you need to know – all from the comforts of your home, er, RV! It’s fun, easy-to-follow and, of course, informative. Learn more.

Quick Tips

Leveling board reminders

If you level your rig with boards, it’s critical that the entire tire be supported on the board. If the tire “overhangs” the board, it can damage the tire structure. A 2 x 6 often is big enough, and it’s an easy find at the lumber yard. Redwood is light, but not always easy to find.

Preventing slide-out marks on floors

“We have found that cheap plastic place mats from a Dollar store work well to prevent marks or wear from slides. They are easily stashed on top of the washing machine if you have one.” Thanks to Goldie for sliding this tip our way!

We welcome your Quick Tips. Submit them here. Thanks!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2020 Black Series Classic12 Travel Trailer. As he reports, “The amount of usable interior space considering the diminutive exterior size is impressive.” Learn more.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• 2021 Holiday Rambler Admiral 29M Motorhome

• 2021 Genesis Supreme Overnighter Toy Hauler

For previous RV reviews, click here.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Do you have the time to really use it? Many RVs sit idle for weeks or months. Will you make use of it in the next 5 years?” —Andy Louie

Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe. Learn more or order.

Random RV Thought

If you want to make a friend, do this: On a cold and rainy day in a campground, if you spot a tenter or a couple holed up in a tent, invite them into your cozy RV for hot coffee or maybe even dinner. You will most likely enjoy good conversation and make a new friend (or friends). (NOT during the pandemic, might we add.)

RESOURCES:

• If you’re a member of Facebook, be sure to sign up for our groups RV Buying Advice, RV Advice and Budget RV Travel. For a list of all our groups and RVtravel.com newsletters, visit here.

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

Read previous issues of Beginner’s Guide to RVing newsletters here.

RV Travel staff

Need help? Contact us.

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editors: Emily Woodbury, Diane McGovern.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com.