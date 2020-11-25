Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #102

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

Emergency kits

Be sure to carry an emergency supply kit that is easily accessible. Suggested items your kit should contain: flashlights, batteries, rain ponchos, bug spray, a portable weather radio, first aid kit, non-perishable packaged or canned food, a manual can opener, blankets, prescription and non-prescription drugs, pet supplies (to include a photo of your pet if it should get separated from you), bottled water, and any special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members. Customize the kit to your specific needs. From Mark Polk, RV EDUCATION 101®

How much propane do you have?

You can buy a special electronic gizmo that will help you figure it out. But there are less expensive ways. Check your tank early in the morning when dew hits the bottle. Where the dew line on the metal stops, that’s the level of LP left in your cylinder. Some RVers dump really hot water down the cylinder and look to see where condensation forms. If you have a scale, you can weigh the bottle, and deduct the weight (you’ll find that weight – it’s marked next to the letters “TW” on the carrying yoke) of the bottle. Propane weighs 4.24 pounds per gallon.

Quick Tips

Not-so-tasty water hose?

It could be you’ve developed a layer of slime in your water conduit. Disconnect the hose from both the supply and the RV. Coil it up, as you would for traveling. Pour a cup of bleach down one of the ends, and connect both ends together. Roll the hose about to thoroughly distribute the bleach. Hook the hose back up to the water supply (not the RV end!) and thoroughly blast fresh water through the hose to liberate the bleach – and the blech!

Got the right-sized tools?

“Make sure that you have a lug-wrench and jack that will work with YOUR trailer. The jack must fit under the axle when the tire is deflated.” —From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Never ever finance an RV. If you can’t afford to pay cash for a new one, buy a used one. But always cash.” —Corrina Lee

Tip: An easy windshield de-bugger!

Here’s a tip from one of our readers, A. Fisher: Bugs making suicide runs on your windshield? Get an 8-ounce (or so) container of Rain-X washer fluid additive and just add it to your windshield wiper fluid – works great without all that work! There’s also Rain-X Bug Remover (not concentrated) that does the job. Driving down the road and collecting bugs? Don’t wait for the next fuel stop – just use the windshield wipers!

Random RV Thought

When you are driving an RV or pulling one and you want to move from the left lane to the right lane, it is a good idea to confirm with your copilot if the lane is clear. But only accept an answer of yes or no. An answer of “I think so” is not good enough and can get your vehicle smacked.

