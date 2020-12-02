Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #107

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Wednesday, December 2, 2020



RVing Basics

Be prepared for an unruly slideout

Find out the exact procedures for emergency manual retraction of your slideouts before you need to use them. Write them out in language that you can understand and keep them where you can find them. You probably will never use them, but Boy Scouts have a good motto: Be Prepared!

Take care of awnings when it rains

RVer Christy has an electrically operated RV awning. She cautiously loosens the handle on one end of the awning to lower an arm to tilt the awning when rain threatens. After that, she sticks a piece of painter’s masking tape over the switch as a reminder not to roll in the awning until she’s readjusted the awning arm. Thanks, Christy!

Quick Tips

Meter shows moisture in walls, ceilings

Planning on buying a used RV? Water leakage is a sure-fire way to kill a rig. But how can you “see” inside the walls or ceiling of an RV to detect moisture? Here’s a neat device that non-invasively detects and reports on moisture levels under a variety of materials. “Looks” under drywall, paneling, softwood and hardwood. At less than $30 it just might save your bacon. Here’s one on Amazon.

Organize your fridge for safety and ease of use

Clear plastic bins are great for organizing the food in your refrigerator. They not only prevent items from falling out when you open the fridge door after a bumpy trip, but also they’re easy to pull forward to get into stuff in the rear, instead of moving items out of the way individually.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Safari Condo Alto R1713 Travel Trailer. As he writes, “To say that these are unique would be an understatement as these teardrop-shaped travel trailers are very light and very capable given their exterior dimensions.” Learn more.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“If you purchase a motor home and you are a full-timer, be aware that if it has to go into the shop for repairs, you have nowhere to live for as long as the motor home is being repaired. Could be weeks or possibly months.” —Alice Miller

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Random RV Thought

Here are a few reasons why RVing is a good way to travel: (1) There are no long lines at airport security checkpoints. (2) You do not need to pack and unpack your bags. (3) You can leave home or your destination according to your own schedule. (4) You do not have to use public restrooms.

RESOURCES:

