Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #114

Friday, December 11, 2020



RVing Basics

Measure your RV at its full height

Responding to a tip on measuring the height of your RV for safety, Terry W. writes to remind us: “It should go without saying – but often it doesn’t – in the case of 5th wheels and even travel trailers, measure the height when CONNECTED to the tow vehicle.” Point well taken, Terry. Thanks!



Closing slides in winter conditions

If you have slides, be careful when opening and closing them if camping or living in winter conditions. Overnight snow can collect on the slide-cover awning and must be removed before closing the slide. Snow removal can be quite difficult because the roof areas will also be snow-covered. If possible, use a separate ladder to gain access and make sure to have assistance nearby when using a ladder in winter. You may also find that water pooled on a slide-cover awning may freeze overnight if the temperature drops. The resounding “crunch” noise when you start to put your slide in will not be a comforting sound. Again, the only solution is to carefully break up the ice and remove it. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Quick Tips

RV check-out procedure

Reader Al Butler has an interesting approach to ensuring that all things are secured before breaking camp. Al and his wife write the subject of concern on a key tag – for example, “Awning Out” or “A/C – Furnace” – to note that the awning is extended or the furnace turned on. A separate tag is used for all issues, and these tags are hung on a hook. When the awning is rolled in, the furnace turned off, etc., then the key tag is removed from the hook and put away. A quick look at the hook before starting up the rig ensures that all is taken care of. Thanks, Al.

Another way to ease new fittings onto sewer hose

Putting new fittings onto your sewer hose? We’ve all heard the idea of dipping the hose in hot water to make the fittings slip on easier. Here’s the polar opposite: Stick the new fittings into your freezer for a few minutes – they’ll contract and slip in the hose easier.

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Roadtrek Zion Class B. He says, "Roadtrek is keen to point out that the Zion is aimed directly at those with an active lifestyle. The standard models leave a large open space in the back for your stuff like bicycles, kayaks and other toys or equipment."

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the 2021 r•pod RP-202 Travel Trailer?

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“I learned a lesson early on from truck drivers at rest areas along the highway. At every stop, before leaving the campground in the morning, and each evening when you stop, conduct a very observant walk around of your unit. Notice the condition of tires, side panels, hitches, doors and anything you can see. Don’t forget to look under and on the top of your RV. Looking over and under will require that you look from a distance. This observation from a distance can also help you plan your route out of an unfamiliar park and notice that TV antenna that you left in the extended position.” —Dennis J. Charpentier

Random RV Thought

Camping next to a stream or lake, then catching a few trout, then cooking them up and eating them for dinner is a very pleasing (and tasty) thing.

