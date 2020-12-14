Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #115

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Monday, December 14, 2020



RVing Basics

Get a non-contact voltage tester

This simple-to-use little device (non-contact voltage tester) is, I feel, a must-have for any RVer who hooks up to a power pedestal. It is very easy to use. With it you can safely check the campground power outlet for any possible faulty wiring that could damage your RV electrical systems or cause an unsafe condition. It is one of the only ways you can check for a condition called “Hot Skin” condition [a term coined by Mike Sokol based on his research] and where the RV metal frame becomes electrified and very dangerous. Thanks to Ray Burr at loveyourrv.com for this tip.

Read more from Mike Sokol on hot-skin conditions here and here.

Insulate your bed for cold winter night

Mike B. shares this timely tip: “My fifth wheel has a slide for the bed so when extended, the head of my bed is sticking out into open space. During cold months, I find myself piling on the covers but still feeling cold. The cold is coming from under the bed and through the mattress. I still have the insulated pads from my tenting days. Those pads were put on the tent floor to keep the cold from getting through from the ground to me. I discovered that using those pads under the mattress in the RV solves the problem of cold air getting to me from outside. If that’s not enough, try laying an open sleeping bag on top of the mattress under the fitted sheet. Winters in Colorado get really cold at night but my urge to take the RV out of storage is as strong as ever.” Thanks, Mike!

3-in-1 NOAA radio, flashlight and charger must-have for RVers

This emergency hand-crank radio is a necessity for RVers. Keep it somewhere safe – you never know when it will come in handy. The 3-in-1 radio is also a bright LED flashlight and a smartphone charger. The radio can be charged via solar charging, hand cranking or a USB plug.

Quick Tips

Protect your dump valves from freezing

Beware the freezing weather, and if you’ve a smaller RV where your dump valves are “low and outside,” you may want to pitch them a protection in the form of a quart or two of “pink” antifreeze. Just pour the stuff down the drains and toilet after you’ve dumped your tanks. The RV antifreeze will migrate to the valve slider to help keep it from freezing shut. Thanks to Steve Willey for the thaw-tfull tip.

Don’t buy an RV that smells musty!

We often hear of RVers who want to know what magic potion can eliminate “that musty smell in an RV.” If you’re shopping for an RV and smell that musty odor, STOP! Musty odors are often attached to water damage – a terminal issue. Look closely for signs of water stains, including inside every single cabinet. If you find water stains or feel a “soft” wall or ceiling, RUN, don’t walk, away from that rig.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Dynamax DynaQuest XL 3400KD Super C Motorhome. As he reports, “I don’t see a lot of Super C motorhomes but for those for whom this makes sense, this would certainly be a nice way to spend the day at the races. Or anywhere else, for that matter.” Learn more.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• 2021 Airstream International 27FB Travel Trailer

• TAXA TigerMoth Travel Trailer

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Checklist, Checklist, Checklist. This one piece of advice will save you much grief on both packing for your trip, as well as packing up and getting back on the road…. Checklist….” —Badwolfe

Random RV Thought

Always keep your motorhome or tow vehicle’s fuel and propane tanks filled up in case you need to rush out of town in an emergency.

