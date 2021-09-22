Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 103

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

This newsletter is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thanks to all of you!

Wednesday, September 22, 2021



If you did not get an email notifying you of this newsletter, sign up here to get one every time it is published.

DID YOU MISS reading this morning’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter? Good stuff there.

Today’s Tips of the Day:

• Make a safe U-turn when the road goes the wrong way

• Ask Dave: Why is the GVWR higher than the combined GAWR?

Today’s RV Review:

• 2022 Jayco North Point 310RLTS, a luxury fifth wheel

RVing Basics

Secure your RV!

Always lock the RV when you’re not physically at the campsite. Do not store valuable equipment in outside storage compartments. Believe it or not, a vast majority of RVs use the same exact key as yours for outside storage compartments. If you store valuables, like golf clubs, fishing gear or tools, in the outside compartments, you may want to have the locks changed. Read more on this topic here, or watch this video from the late Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor.

Make it easy on your slideout

Opening or closing the slideout? When you get close to the end of the travel range, STOP for a moment – that is, get off the switch. Now complete the range of travel by using short stop/go touches of the switch. Why? It’s easier on the stops (and/or your wall) as they won’t get hit hard. Simply stop when the seals have made contact. BUT DO NOTE: Not all slideouts are created equal. Check your owner/operations manual. Always go with the manual if it gives specific instructions that counter this suggestion.

Let your drill clean your RV, really!

This is so neat! This 4-piece cleaning brush attachment connects right to your drill – no more scrubbing for you! Deep-clean virtually any surface with hardly any effort. The drill brushes are perfect for grout lines, corners, tiles, tubs, showers, carpets, wooden furniture, windows, shower doors, siding, linoleum, stoves, counters, fiberglass, grills, marble, and more. You can even wash your dishes if you want! Learn more or order here.

Quick Tips

Do those campground “size limits” measure up?

If you’re concerned about published RV size limits for campgrounds, afraid you won’t fit, don’t despair. Call the contact number for the campground and ask how the limit is figured out – could be it won’t apply to your rig. Always ask if there are any longer sites available. Or, if you’re bringing a “toad car,” it might be possible to park it next to the motorhome, or in an overflow spot.

No-go furnace?

If your factory furnace won’t start, go outside and take the cover off the intake/exhaust port. Now clean any crud out of the two tubes you’ll see. Try a restart. Still no go? Fire up your motorhome engine (or your tow vehicle while hooked up to your trailer) and try it again. If it starts now, there’s a low-voltage issue in your coach – check the “house batteries” first. If the furnace still won’t start with the engine running, you’ve likely got a furnace problem requiring a technician’s attention.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Spend a lot of time – a lot of time, I repeat – online watching YouTube videos and blogs from and about RVers. There is a huge variety of options out there and you need to figure out realistically what you want to do with an RV. Camping, travel, socializing, boondocking, independence, emergency shelter, convenience. What is most important to you? Space, size, weight, ease of set-up? Visit as many different RV types as you can to get a feel for the space/limitations. And never, ever, finance an RV. Put back some cash for possible emergencies – and buy the very best that you can realistically afford and comfortably handle – and that includes the vehicle to tow the RV. And enjoy the adventure! We do!” —Sue

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets “cross-connected” with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don’t want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer. Here’s an affordable one. Use it and rest easier. (You can read more about backflow prevention here.)

Random RV Thought

An angel is the first person out of bed in the RV on a very cold morning, who turns on the heater and makes the coffee.

RESOURCES:

• If you’re a member of Facebook, be sure to sign up for our groups RV Buying Advice, RV Advice and Budget RV Travel. For a list of all our groups and RVtravel.com newsletters, visit here.

• If you buy a defective RV and are unable to get it fixed or its warranty honored, here is where to turn for help.

• If you need an RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge is your man.

• Why you should never finance an RV for 20 years!

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com