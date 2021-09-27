Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 106

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Solo camping: Tips for staying safe while RVing alone

Ask Dave: How should I winterize the RV to use it part-time in the winter?

Today’s RV Review:

• 2022 Keystone Bullet Crossfire 1900RD travel trailer

RVing Basics

Campground check-in

When you first check into a campground, locate your site and conduct a site survey. Identify where the campground connections are and where to locate the RV so you have easy access to all connections. If you have a slide-out make sure there are no obstacles in the way. Allow plenty of room for extending the awning. —Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.



Control trailer swerve

The most unusual aspects of trailer towing involve swerve control. When a swerve starts, the natural instinct is to apply the tow vehicle brakes, but that is the WORST thing to do. Slowing down will help, but not by using tow vehicle brakes! Apply the trailer brakes independently until the swerve is controlled before starting to brake the tow vehicle. Unless the swerve is severe, the trailer brakes will correct it without any other action. —From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

Quick Tips

TV antenna self-destruct

If you raise your RV’s antenna to watch television, be darn sure you crank it down before leaving the campground. A good way to ensure you do not drive off with the antenna up is to hang your vehicle keys from the crank on your ceiling when it’s raised. You’ll need the keys to drive away; grabbing them will remind you to lower the antenna.

Slideout tip

Never extend your slideout only part way when settling into your campsite. It either has to be all the way, or keep it fully retracted. If it rains and the slideout is only extended part way, it will not seal properly with the RV, and rain could seep in. That could cause damage, which could go unnoticed and cause rot, which would mean a very costly repair. And be sure to lubricate your slides from time to time to keep the rubber from drying out and therefore not sealing properly. This product could help.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“For newbies who want a trailer, I advise to BUY THE TRAILER FIRST! I’ve spoken with many RVers who have gone the ‘typical’ way of getting the tow vehicle first. When done that way, the choice of the trailer is LIMITED! It’s VERY easy to go overweight in an RV and if the trailer you’ve fallen in love with has a weight rating that EXCEEDS the tow vehicle’s ratings. You then have to choose between buying a more capable tow vehicle OR risk the easy mistake of being overweight (a REALLY BAD option). Having a trailer that needs a more capable tow vehicle is a disaster waiting to happen (especially going downhill around a curve on wet/snowy pavement). Ignore these simple facts at your own peril.” —John Koenig

Random RV Thought

A terrific place to pause on your RV travels is at a library. And the price is right – free admission! Search for local or regional magazines: They may provide ideas of things to see and do. And the same goes for the local newspaper, which will not only provide quick clues about local news and events but about the residents and their culture. Most libraries have a section devoted to regional history. Browse through a book or two. You will learn things about the area that you would never learn otherwise. In small libraries, consider donating a book you’ve read. It will be appreciated.

