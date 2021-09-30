Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 109

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Thursday, September 30, 2021



RVing Basics

Water keeps your black water tank happy

“If staying in one place for an extended time, excess toilet paper is not the problem … not using a sufficient amount of water is. Water is your friend, and the more you put into your black tank the better. Granted, you will fill your tank quicker and have to dump more often, but the large amount of water compared to the toilet paper will ensure that when dumping, everything will be dumped out.” Thanks, Ron, for keeping us flush!

Fire extinguisher maintenance

Got a fire extinguisher in your RV? Of course you do! When was the last time you picked it up and paddled its behind? The factory-provided fire extinguisher is a “dry chem” unit that blasts powder out of the nozzle with a jet of inert gas. Well, that’s what it’s supposed to do. But bouncing down the road tends to make all that chemical powder settle at the bottom of the case and, when needed, it may be so packed together it won’t come out and do the job of killing the fire. At least once a year, pick up your extinguisher, flip it over, bottom side up, and give it several good, sharp raps. A rubber mallet is ideal, but a screwdriver handle works, too. Now shake it around and listen to hear that powder move around. And check the gauge while you’re at it – if it’s below the “charged” level, get it serviced immediately. (We know we’ll get conflicting comments regarding this tip. Some manufacturers recommend this; some don’t.)

Quick Tips

Keeping your distance on the highway

“I try to leave a healthy distance between me and the vehicle in front of me and especially when driving my motorhome. The problem with that is when you leave a large gap, someone will always try to fill it and there goes your gap. The faster you go, the more apt this is to happen. So, with the motorhome, I find I can maintain this distance better when I’m traveling pretty much the same speed as the big rig tractor trailers and the higher-speed vehicles will pass up the gap.” Thanks to Ron!

Does your motorhome entry door rattle?

At the end of the day are you finding yourself dingy from the rattling of your entry door? One RVer reported his near-case of insanity after a cross-country tour. Since the adjustment screws on his aging RV were rusty and he feared stripping them, he stopped at a Camping World store for advice. Their solution was a roll of weather stripping – and only $69, install-it-yourself! A nearby Lowe’s yielded a roll for about $6. Put the sticky side of the weather stripping to the metal on the door, with the spongy side coming into contact with the already existing rubber strip. A little more “oomph” is required to close the door, but the rattle will be history.

By RV Travel publisher Chuck Woodbury

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“If your RV is a travel trailer, after backing into your camping site and leveling, place wheel chocks on both wheels BEFORE unhitching! Don’t remove those chocks until you’re hitched up and ready to leave. Chocks: first on, last off!” —Gary Stone

Random RV Thought

No matter how well you plan, your RV’s kitchen cupboard will always be one item short when you settle into the campground to prepare a meal.

