Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 110

Friday, October 1, 2021



• RV Mods: An access door for your cat or dog

• Ask Dave: Why does my roof AC unit have a rotten egg smell?

Today’s RV Review:

• 2022 Jayco Terrain, Class B van

RVing Basics

Much ado about holding tank poo

“We’ve tried all kinds of different ‘holding tank sensor’ cleaning products and none of them seems to be able to ‘clean’ the sensors. None work – to any satisfactory degree. We even tried some stuff a guy was hawking at an RV rally two years ago where he claimed that his ‘struvites’ would gobble up all the nasties in our black tank and bring our sensors back to life. There IS no ‘back to life’ because they never HAVE worked. We have just learned to estimate (with great precision, I might add) when we need to find a dump site.” Our thanks to Tommy Molnar. Oh, and don’t feed that stuff from the RV rally to your dog. Struvites are bad news for bow-wows!



Holding tank treatments

If you do go with holding tank treatments, when buying them check how many treatments are in the bottle. Treatment doses range from two ounces to eight ounces. Don’t be fooled by big jugs that may have fewer treatments than you think. —From Motorhomes Made Easy

Stay free on private property across America

Quick Tips

Easily keep track of your toad car steering wheel movement

If your toad car steering wheel gets stuck and isn’t freely turning, it can really cause damage. Wrap a lint roller sheet around the top of the steering wheel, then occasionally take a peek with your rear-mounted camera. If you can see the steering wheel moving, it’s not locked up.

What to do with a noisy dryer exhaust flap

If you have a washer/dryer on your rig, as do John and Darla Pereria, you may have an annoying problem along with it: a wind-blown dryer exhaust flap that makes constant noise. Say the Pererias: “Naturally this happens most often when you are trying to get to sleep. The sound is just annoying. To solve the problem, we found a large washer in my bag of bolts, and glued the washer to the outside of the flap. It is just enough weight to stop the wind from causing the noise, yet does not interfere with the operation of the dryer.”

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Decide on the RV you want and buy a truck that will pull more than that or buy the truck you want and make sure the RV you buy falls well below the tow capability. Take an RV course so you know the way to calculate the different weight requirements. Don’t ask either the RV or truck salesperson if your vehicle will tow xxx. Figure it out yourself.” —Vanessa Simmons

This book is a must-have for state park campers!

Random RV Thought

It’s a cruel punishment to be eating a breakfast of cold cereal when the RVer next door is cooking bacon and eggs and the wind is blowing the aroma your way.



