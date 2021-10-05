Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 112

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Tuesday, October 5, 2021



RVing Basics

Neat tip for parking your RV

From David C. comes this tip: “I went to Harbor Freight Tools and bought some cheap orange-colored straps. I marked the length of my driver side slide so I would know where to place it. I then stretch them out so I have a visual where I want the tires. I store these straps right behind the driver seat for quick access. Parking is so much easier. The only time I have problems is when I get too lazy to pull them out thinking ‘this will be easy.’ I usually end up cockeyed in the site with no reference line.” Thanks, David!

Protect water lines from freezing in the winter

For storage, if draining of the fresh water pipes is not possible, RV stores (and Amazon) sell special nontoxic antifreeze that can be poured into the fresh water tank and carefully pumped through all pipes and faucets. Don’t forget the water supply to the toilet. Regular engine antifreeze must not be used for this purpose – it is poisonous. Don’t forget to pour antifreeze in all sink and shower drains. From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy with Bill’s Hints

Quick Tips

Snapped shade strings?

From longtime reader Tim Slack: “Constant traveling, pulling shades up-and-down, up-and-down, really wears out the strings, doesn’t it? I sent a few of our blinds to Tiffin to restring (cost $15/each, plus freight) but within a couple of months, some had broken strings – again! I then thought, ‘Hmmm, maybe I’ll try fish line.’ I got the highest-pound-test line I could find – 80 pound – and strung away. Here’s how: Lay the blind flat on a work surface, drawing a diagram as you take it showing how the strings run to create the tension in the blind. Now follow that diagram with your high-tensile fish line. Use braided line or Spiderwire, not monofilament line! Use at least 60 pound – 80 or 100 pound is even better. Smooth any roughness on the metal eyelets of the blind to eliminate early wear. Be sure to leave sufficient line to put tension in the strings when you remount the repaired unit. It’s smart to use two tie-off posts for each line instead of just one; that fish line is slippery stuff! The fish line runs smoothly through the labyrinth of the blind, and I haven’t needed to re-string any of my ‘fishy’ blinds in the last four years. Thanks,Tim!

Easy way to check electrolyte level in “house” batteries

Are your “house” batteries located in such a way that it’s hard to see the electrolyte level when it comes time to check them? Fred Campbell knows your pain, and has one commercial solution. “I found a product that is relatively inexpensive, readily available, and very easy to install. It is the Qwik-fill by Flow-Rite. This device comes in various configurations for different size batteries and is expandable if you add more batteries. It is available from Amazon.com, Camping World and a host of local RV parts dealers. After using this device for two years, I wouldn’t be without it!” Thanks, Fred!

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“I would say slow down. Slow down for everything. Slow down before you buy your RV, slow down and think, ‘Is this the right one?’ Slow down before you sign on the dotted line, slow down before you take out a loan, slow down when you are driving, slow down before you start to reverse into that tight parking spot… Just slow your life down and enjoy every minute you have.” —Richard

Easily hang heavy objects in your RV

RV walls aren’t exactly designed for having screws or nails driven into them. Enter acrylic mounting tape. This is a clear, double-sided tape that is sturdy enough to hang heavy objects and can easily be removed without doing damage to the walls. Get some here.

Random RV Thought

How many pots and pans do you carry in your RV? Which ones have you used in recent times? Those you have not used you likely don’t need. Leave them at home from now on – they’re just extra weight.

