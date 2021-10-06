Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 113

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Wednesday, October 6, 2021



• Beware buying an RV with evidence of water leak

• Ask Dave: What can I do about fluctuating fridge temperature?

RVing Basics

Handy leveling tools

Got levels? Having bubble levels on the side and front or rear of your rig makes it easier to level up when you’re setting up. Or use a small “torpedo” level. With your rig known to be level, see if your storage bay trim or windows are also level. If they are, you can use a torpedo level lined up on the trim anywhere it’s convenient.

Heat pump versus regular furnace

New to RV heat pumps? They work pretty well until temps hit into the 30s. If frost is in the weather forecast, best to use your regular furnace – they usually pump heat to the plumbing system, where the heat pump only warms up the interior of the coach. You don’t want frozen pipes!

Quick Tips

Furnace troubleshooting tips

Leigh read a tip on furnace troubleshooting. This alert reader adds, watch out for flow from the tank. “If the valve at the tank is opened too quickly it can trip the limit switch: a safety feature designed to limit the flow if the line is cut or burned allowing a surge in gas. Simply closing and reopening slowly for the first quarter turn may solve the problem by allowing adequate flow. One can also check the flame on a stove burner. If the flame is weak, there won’t be enough gas for the furnace.” Thanks for the pointers, Leigh.



Place step ladder by the fire escape window

Our RV comes equipped with a special fire escape window in the bedroom. If for some reason we are unable to escape a fire through the regular door we would have to shimmy our way out the window. It is designed to open up fully but then we would be faced with about an 8-foot drop to the ground. Because of this I always place a small step ladder under the window to aid us if we ever need to evacuate the rig. Thanks to Ray Burr at loveyourrv.com.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Not to discourage them, but I would make them aware that as my friend said, ‘Owning an RV is a giggle a minute.’ There will rarely be a time when everything will be working as it should. If you are a perfectionist or can’t handle inconveniences, then purchasing an RV is not for you.” —Jerome Friedman

Random RV Thought

Pay attention to the wind when making a campfire. If it’s blowing toward your RV you could end up breathing its smoke later when you go to bed. And be considerate of your neighbors if they are close by: It’s not nice to “smoke ’em”!

